Then-Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden allegedly "coerced" Burisma co-founder and CEO Mykola Zlochevsky into paying them millions of dollars each in exchange for pressuring the Ukrainian government to fire prosecutor Viktor Shokin, who was investigating the company.Zlochevsky allegedly told the FBI's confidential human source (CHS) that during a meeting in August 2016 it cost him "5 (million) to pay one Biden, and 5 (million) to another."The recordings allegedly show evidence that Zlochevsky "was somehow coerced into paying the Bidens to ensure Ukraine Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin was fired."CHS said that Zlochevsky used the Russian term "poluchili" to describe the alleged payments, the FBI form said. The term "literally translates to 'got it' or 'received it', but is also used in Russian-criminal-slang for being 'forced or coerced to pay.'"Zlochevsky allegedly told CHS that no one would find out about his financial dealings with the Bidens.Zlochevsky told CHS that it would take investigators a decade to find the alleged illicit payments to Joe Biden.CHS told the FBI that it was common for businessmen in post-Soviet countries to brag about making bribes, which are "extremely common" in Russia and Ukraine.