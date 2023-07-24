© AFP 2023 / Frederic J. Brown



Is China Going to Take Taiwan by Force?

Biden Fast-Tracks Arming of Taiwan

Japanese Leadership Seems Unhappy With US Bellicosity

just 11% of Japanese respondents consider it possible to fight alongside the US against China

Nobody Wants to Die for Uncle Sam

Despite Japan bolstering its military capabilities under the nation's new Defense Buildup Program, it appears to have zero appetite to engage in direct confrontation with China over Taiwan, Western media and think tanks say.US military facilities in Okinawa, Japan, might play a central role in any Taiwan crisis, according to the Western press. Moreover, American military analysts have almost unanimously agreed that Japan is "the most likely US ally to contribute troops" in a potential US conflict with China over the island.Back in October 2021, War on the Rocks, a US online media outlet, quoted a Japanese poll which appeared to indicate that 74% of respondents would support their government's military engagement in the Taiwan Strait against China. The report further speculated about the possibilities of circumventing the country's Constitution, which limits Japan's ability to participate in conflicts.Bold statements made by some Japanese officials also seemed to confirm Tokyo's resolve. One of them, former Minister of Defense Yasuhide Nakayama, insisted in June 2021 that Taiwan is a "red line" and that "we have to protect Taiwan as a democratic country." Japan and Taiwan are geographically close and any possible military actions over the island could potentially affect Japan's Okinawa prefecture, Nakayama argued at the time.The People's Republic of China, which considers Taiwan its inalienable part, has repeatedly stated that it is going to reunite with the island peacefully, referring to years of fruitful collaboration with, considering the Kuomintang's win a potential "threat" to Washington's plans in the Asia-Pacific.For their part, the Biden administration and American legislators have repeatedly issued provocative statements with regard to the island, with the US president claiming time and time again that Washington is ready to "protect" Taiwan "militarily." The US has also bolstered arms sales to the island.to Taiwan to arm its new US-made F-16 jet fighters. Moreover, the Biden administration has started to use fast-track authority for accelerating the pace of the arming of Taiwan.The unfolding situation has apparently given shivers to the Japanese leadership. The Wall Street Journal broke on Monday that the Japanese government is ready to give permission to the US to use bases in Japan in the case of conflict over Taiwan, but Tokyo's own participation is unlikely.Per the report, Washington invited Tokyo to consider using its Self-Defense Forces, especially the Maritime Self-Defense Force for hunting for Chinese submarines around the island of Taiwan and for other military missions.Presently,, according to the Council on Foreign Relations. It also hosts the headquarters of the US Navy's 7th Fleet and the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit.Tokyo's concerns have certain grounds. In May, Japanese scholar Kiyoshi Sugawa wrote for Responsible Statecraft, the online magazine of the Quincy Institute (a DC-based think tank), that. What's more, in a conflict between two nuclear powers, China and the US, Japan may itself become a nuclear target, Sugawa warned.The DC-based think also refers to the recent Japanese polls which indicate thatWhat's more, Japan is not the only US ally unwilling to fight with China over Taiwan.The Philippines does not want to get dragged into the conflict, either.When it comes to South Korea, it also lacks any enthusiasm of joining the US in a combat operation in the Taiwan Strait. Western observers draw attention to the fact that South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol avoided meeting with then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in Seoul after her controversial tour to Taiwan. The Diplomat suggested that Seoul has at least three reasons to avoid a possible war over the island. First, theStill, there is yet another US regional treaty ally,While muddying the waters of the Taiwan Strait, the US risks staying face-to-face with China which would mean a defeat in a possible military standoff, judging from the US' earlier war game simulations.