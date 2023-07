© Rod Lamkey – CNP / MEGA



IRS special agent Joseph Ziegler told the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday that Hunter Biden's overseas influence peddling operations have enriched the First Family and their business associates to the tune of more than $17 million.The funds were raked in through various multimillion-dollar payments made by foreign nationals to Biden family-linked corporations between 2014 to 2019.The Biden family's business dealings involved entities in Ukraine, Romania and China.Roughly half of the $17 million in payments went to first son Hunter Biden, according to the IRS whistleblower, who was unmasked for the first time Wednesday during his congressional testimony House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) asked Ziegler during Wednesday's hearing."The purpose of documenting the foreign sources is part of a normal international tax investigation," Ziegler said. "We have to figure out where the money is coming from."In Ziegler's testimony to the House Ways and Means Committee in June he explained that over the course of the investigation it was discovered that"So that gives you $17.3 million," Ziegler testified in June."Despite creating many companies after the vice president took office, the Biden family used associates companies to receive millions of dollars from foreign companies in China, Ukraine and Romania after foreign companies sent money to business associates companies," the Kentucky Republican said."The Bidens then received incremental payments over time to various different bank accounts..""We have more bank records coming in, we're going to exceed $10 million this week. And I think we'll get up to between $20 and 30 million," Comer told Fox Business' Maria Bartiromo Comer has identified nine members of the Biden clan — including first son Hunter Biden, the president's brother James Biden, his brother's wife, Sara Biden, the widow of the president's late son, Hallie Biden, Hunter's current wife, Melissa Cohen Biden, and Hunter's ex-wife, Kathleen Buhle — as having allegedly received foreign income.