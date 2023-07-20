© AP



Hunter Biden, business associate, and Chinese investors agree to create Bohai Harvest RST Equity Investment Fund Management Co., Ltd. (BHR), an investment fund controlled by the Bank of China, to focus on mergers and acquisitions, and investment in and reforms of state-owned enterprise.

Vice President Biden travels with Hunter Biden on Air Force 2 to China and meets CEO of BHR, Jonathan Li. Shortly thereafter, BHR's business license was approved and Hunter Biden was a board member.



Kenes Rakishev, a Kazakhstani businessman, meets with Hunter Biden at a hotel in Washington, D.C. © KIAR



Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company, appoints Biden business associate to their board of directors.

Vice President Biden travels to Ukraine and gives an anti-corruption speech.







The Rosemont entity wires $142,300 to a car dealership in New Jersey for a new sports car for Hunter Biden.

Burisma announces Hunter Biden joined its board of directors.







Vice President Biden visits Romania and delivers a speech to the Romanian Prime Minister, judges, prosecutors, and leaders of the Romanian Parliament.







BHR invests $1.7 billion in CCP-linked petroleum and chemical company.

Hunter Biden and business associate invest $484,920 into BHR.

Kenes Rakishev's Kazakhstani oil company and Burisma join with a CCP-linked company and announce a transnational financial arrangement.

Hunter Biden organizes a business dinner at Café Milano in Washington, D.C. where he has his father to stop by the dinner to meet a high level Burisma official, Vadym Pozharskyi.

BHR joins with a CCP-linked entity to acquire US-based Henniges Automotive in a deal reportedly worth $600 million.

Vice President Biden welcomes Romanian President Klaus Iohannis to the White House. A readout of the meeting states, the "Vice President welcomed President Iohannis' focus on anti-corruption efforts and rule of law as a means to strengthen national security and promote greater investment and economic growth." President Iohannis said the Vice President "voiced satisfaction over Romania's progress with the fight against corruption."



Vadym Pozharskyi suggests high level U.S. level officials come to Ukraine and talk with Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin and President Petro Poroshenko about Mykola Zlochevsky's investigations. Prosecutor General Shokin was investigating Burisma and Burisma's owner, Zlochevsky for fraud. Prosecutor General Shokin is the Ukranian government official Vice President Biden demanded Poroshenko fire. © Reuters/Valentyn Ogirenko



Romanian businessman, Gabriel Popoviciu, begins making deposits into Robinson Walker, LLC's bank account. Robinson Walker, LLC is an entity owned by a Biden associate, Rob Walker. Popoviciu's company sent Robinson Walker the first wire for $179,836.86. From November 2015 to May 2017, Popoviciu's company paid Robinson Walker, LLC over $3 million. Biden family accounts received approximately $1.038 million from the Robinson Walker, LLC account after Popoviciu's deposits. Sixteen of the seventeen payments from Popoviciu's company to Robinson Walker, LLC were made while Joe Biden was Vice President. © Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea



Amos Hochstein, a high level U.S. government offical working in the Obama-Biden Administration, meets with Hunter Biden and discusses Burisma.



Rob Walker's account wires Hunter Biden $59,900.

Amos Hochstein meets with Vice President Biden in the West Wing.

Amos Hochstein calls Hunter Biden.

Hunter Biden travels to Romania to meet with the U.S. Ambassador to Romania.

Vice President Biden announces trip to Ukraine to take place the first week of December 2015.







Vadym Pozharskyi emails Hunter Biden confirmation that the Vice President will be traveling to Ukraine.

Hunter Biden and CEFC Chairman Ye Jianming begin communicating regarding a possible U.S. partnership. © Mopimg



Vice President Biden arrives in Ukraine, where he demands Prosecutor General Shokin be fired if Ukraine wants $1 billion in International Monetary Fund (IMF) loans.







Vice President Biden departs Ukraine and gets a commitment from President Poroshenko that Prosecutor General Shokin will be fired. © VP44/Instagram



Vice President Biden hosts a holiday party at the Vice Presidential residence, which Amos Hochstein and Hunter Biden both attend.

Robinson Walker, LLC wires Hunter Biden $60,091.24.

Vice President Biden meets with President Poroshenko in Switzerland at the World Economic Forum where Biden reinforced the linkage between the loan guarantee and the necessary reforms.



Mykola Zlochevsky gives Hunter Biden unspecified, extravagant birthday gifts.



Vice President Biden and President Poroshenko conduct a call.

Robinson Walker, LLC wires Hunter Biden's Owasco P.C. $61,126.24.

President Poroshenko asks Prosecutor General Shokin to resign.

Vice President Biden calls President Poroshenko to thank him for calling on Prosecutor General Shokin to resign.

President Poroshenko says he recieved Prosecutor General Shokin's letter of resignation.

Robinson Walker, LLC wires Owasco P.C. $61,816.05.

Hunter Biden meets again with U.S. Ambassador to Romania.



Ukranian Parliament approves President Poroshenko's firing of Prosecutor General Shokin.

Robinson Walker, LLC wires Owasco P.C. over $530,000

BHR agrees to purchase Lundin Mining Corp's minority stake in African cobalt/copper mine Tenke Fungurume Mining S.A. for $1.14 billion.

BHR invests $460 million in a Chinese facial recognition company.

Robinson Walker, LLC wires Owasco P.C. $44,000

Chairman Ye Jianming gives Hunter Biden a diamond worth $80,000 after having dinner together in Miami, Florida.



Chairman Ye Jianming's company wires $3 million to Robinson Walker LLC. Robinson Walker, LLC is an entity owned by a Biden associate, Rob Walker.

Rob Walker wires at least $1.1 million to Biden family accounts

In May, Joe Biden attends a CEFC meeting at the Four Seasons in Los Angeles, according to a Biden family associate.

Email between Biden business associates about the ownership of the CEFC deal, mentioning "10 held by H for the big guy?"

Robinson Walker, LLC wires Owasco P.C. $61,726.87.

In a WhatsApp message to a Chinese company, Hunter Biden states , "Please have the director call me - not James or Tony or Jim - have him call me tonight. I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled. I am very concerned that the Chairman has either changed his mind and broken our deal without telling me or that he is unaware of the promises and assurances that have been made have not been kept. Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand. And now means tonight. And Z if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you Zhang or the Chairman I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direction. All too often people mistake kindness for weakness - and all too often I am standing over top of them saying I warned you. From this moment until whenever he reaches me."



Hunter Biden goes on to say, "Ok my friend - I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father. I sure hope whatever it is you are doing is very very very important."

Arrangement between CEFC and Biden family changes as original Biden associates are removed. Hunter Biden writes "The chairman changed that deal after we me[t] in MIAMI TO A MUCH MORE LASTING AND LUCRATIVE ARRANGEMENT to create a holding company 50% percent [sic] owned by ME and 50% owned by him. Consulting fees is one piece of our income stream but the reason this proposal by the chairman was so much more interesting to me and my family is that we would also be partners inn [sic] the equity and profits of the JV's investments."

The joint entity, Hudson West III, LLC is formed, with 50 percent owned by CEFC agent Gongwen Dong and 50 percent owned by Hunter Biden.

In a Whatsapp exchange, Hunter Biden tells CEFC associate Gongwen "Kevin" Dong, "The Biden's are the best I know at doing exactly what the Chairman wants from this [partnership]." Gongwen Dong is a business associate of Chairman Ye Jianming who executed numerous transactions on the Ye's behalf.

CEFC wires $100,000 to Hunter Biden's company, Owasco PC.

CEFC wires $5 million to Hudson West III.

Hunter Biden requests keys made at his office shared with his Chinese partners: "Joe Biden Jill Biden Jim Biden Gongwen Dong (Chairman Ye CEFC emissary)"; and to adjust his business signage listing The Biden Foundation and Hudson West (CEFC US) on the sign.

Patrick Ho, a CEFC agent in America, arrested at JFK airport on suspicion of bribery and money laundering on behalf of CEFC China. © Associated Press



The U.S. Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) issues a notice accusing Rakishev's Latvian company of money laundering.

Ye Jianming detained by Chinese authorities for "suspected economic crimes." His whereabouts remain unknown.

Hudson West III LLC and CEFC begin to dissolve.

Patrick Ho is convicted for violating the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act in a multinational bribery scheme and money laundering offenses.

Patrick Ho was sentenced to three years after he was found to have bribed officials in Africa in pursuit of oil deals to benefit CEFC China, as well as laundering money through various international accounts to perpetuate these business dealings.

Joe Biden responds to reporters in Iowa inquiring about his relationship to Hunter Biden's foreign business ventures: "I have never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings."







"Hunter neither played a role in the formation or licensure of [BHR], nor owned any equity in it while his father was Vice President. He served only as a member of its board of directors, which he joined based on his interest in seeking ways to bring Chinese capital to international markets. It was an unpaid position. . . . To date, Hunter has not received any compensation for being on BHR's board of directors. He has not received any return on his investment; there have been no distributions to BHR shareholders since Hunter obtained his equity interest. Moreover, Hunter played no role in directing or making BHR's investments. Hunter intends to resign from the BHR board of directors on or by October 31, 2019." - spokesman for Hunter Biden

"I don't know what he was doing," Joe Biden said of his son's work for Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company, in an interview. "I know he was on the board. I found out he was on the board after he was on the board, and that was it."







Ukranian law enforcement announces $6M bribery scheme by Mykola Zlochevsky in order to end probe into the Burisma founder.

FBI FD-1023 form is created. An FD-1023 form is generated by the FBI to memorialize information obtained from a confidential human source. This confidential human source told the FBI that an oligarch had told the CHS he had bribed then-Vice President Biden $5 million (and $5 million for his son, Hunter Biden) in exchange for certain actions related to Ukraine.

During an October presidential debate, Joe Biden responds to a question about election security: "I have not taken a penny from any foreign source ever in my life."







During the same October presidential debate, Joe Biden also said, "My son has not made money, in terms of thing about, what are you talking about? China. The only guy who made money in China is [President Trump]."

The Oversight and Accountability Committee releases its first bank records memorandum revealing over $1 million in payments from a Chinese company to the Bidens through an associate.

When asked about his family dealings and whether Biden family members received money from his son's business associates, Joe Biden responded, "That's not true."

The Oversight and Accountability Committee releases its second bank records memorandum revealing the Bidens' influence peddling schemes in Romania and China.

The Committee on Ways and Means releases IRS whistleblower testimony about the Department of Justice's politicization and misconduct with respect to allegations against Hunter Biden.

