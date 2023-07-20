The commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy has warned that any oil company unloading hundreds of thousands of barrels of seized Iranian oil sitting in a Greek tanker off the coast of Texas would be held accountable.Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri said Thursday.he added.Adm. Tangsiri's remarksThe confiscation came "in response to the maliciousness of the British, and when our ships went towards that tanker, the escort helicopter came above the tanker, which we warned that if it does not land, we will shoot it, which it complied, and after that an escorting warship also approached our waters, which we also warned, if it does not move away from the area, it will be targeted, and it also followed the order," he recalled.Tangsiri said.Earlier this week, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) revealed that at least 800,000 barrels of seized Iranian oil remains untouched in US waters.