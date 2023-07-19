Spencer Geller, the husband of "Pink Beret," now identified by the FBI as Jennifer Inzunza Vargas Geller, faces a felony count of obstructing, impeding, or interfering with officers during civil disorder, along with misdemeanor charges. The couple were both in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, but split up once they got to the Capitol. Vargas Geller ended up inside, while Geller, her husband, remained outside the building and was present at the location of some of the most violent scenes of the day.

On Jan. 6, Geller "was one of the first individuals to arrive at the West Plaza," the FBI affidavit states, and he can be seen on video "pushing bike racks" during the initial breach of the barricade around the Capitol building.

He eventually made his way up to the entrance to the lower west tunnel, where some of the most violent scenes took place, according to the FBI affidavit.

it wasn't until the FBI tweeted images of "Pink Beret" in April that her photos went viral and were seen by an ex, who was standing in line at a Joann Fabric and Crafts store when his buddy showed him the FBI tweet on his phone.



"I stopped dead in my tracks," the ex told NBC News. "I'm like, 'That's Jenny.'"

It makes ya wonder.That's right. The FBI used the jilted ex of a newlywed woman to destroy her husband because he wore a red cap on the Capitol steps nigh on three years ago.Justice served, right?Just like the FBI arrested everyone who looted and raided entire cities in 2020!(PS - Your government hates you)(PPS - The media really hates you too)It was the ex-boyfriend of Geller who apparently ratted her out while he was at Joann Fabric because of course he was.Naturally, he had to report his ex and her now-husband for the crimes of sedition against the Crown. Only traitors would have issues with total government control. Don't they know this is a dEmoCraCy??And those favored by the regime - criminals who have done much worse than push over bike racks and trespass, get a slap on the wrist because all animals are equal but some animals are more equal than others!I am ashamed to be associated with my government. This is not what America is supposed to be.Fortunately, despite the fact that the couple in this story has been charged,It is a sad fact that the United States government would likely imprison both of them - spending millions of taxpayer dollars to extradite them, try them, and throw away the key, forcing their child to spend time without parents - because they once protested in a public space as a way to address their grievances against the government and there were some bozos around them who got physical.If I were them, I'd would disappear rather than be executed by the empire to teach a lesson to us serfs.What a time to be alive.