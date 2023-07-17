"on a common regulatory framework for digital currencies that will allow global interoperability. Failure to agree on a common platform would create a vacuum that would likely be filled by cryptocurrencies"

"Development of CBDC work requires careful consideration and engagement with a wide range of stakeholders, including the private sector and legislators"...



"To successfully meet its public policy objectives, a CBDC ecosystem should allow a wide range of private and public stakeholders to participate and, in doing so, deliver services which benefit end users."...



"The complex design questions and the potential risks arising from the implementation of any CBDC require careful consideration."

"Legislation may need to be enacted or adjusted to specifically authorise the issuance and distribution of a retail CBDC (eg changes to central bank charters/statutes, legislation in other areas related to payments or to the constitution itself)"

"When considering potential tools and policies to manage stressed conditions (eg limiting or managing fund outflows from bank deposits), there are price and quantity control approaches, with a mix of the two also being possible"

In this section they're gaming out how to contain bank runs.

"Quantity holding limits have the advantage of directly limiting the extent of potentially harmful levels of disintermediation (eg structural changes resulting from CBDC adoption that increase the cost or availability of credit across the economy), and being relatively simple to implement.



However, they also have disadvantages, such as potentially impacting adoption; this may happen if holding limits increase the risk of failed transactions occurring, or make CBDC transactions less convenient, especially if alternative forms of digital money (eg stablecoins) do not present similar limits."

Implementing limits may also have knock-on effects on the potential functionality of CBDC.



Technical solutions such as "waterfall" or "cascade" functionality, whereby CBDC holdings or payments that would breach a limit would automatically be transferred into other deposits, could be considered to ease the effects of being close to any holding limit/threshold.

Price-based measures like fees and tiered remuneration have the advantage of being more flexible by allowing for any size of transaction or holdings, albeit at increasing costs.



In principle, the decision about the amount of CBDC transferred or held above a certain level is influenced via incentives but still relies primarily on each user's preference. However, price-based measures may permit larger inflows into CBDC in stress situations compared with holding limits as the fee or scale of negative remuneration required to dissuade runs may be very large.

if digital cash is used to completely replace physical cash, this could allow interest rates to be pushed below the zero-lower bound...By allowing overcoming the zero-lower bound ("ZLB") and therefore freeing negative interest rate policies ("NIRP") of its current constraints, a world with only digital central bank money would allow for - according to this view - strong monetary stimulus in a sharp recession and/or financial crisis.



This could not only avoid recession, unemployment, and/or deflation but also the need to take recourse to nonstandard monetary policy measures which have more negative side effects than NIRP.

Opponents of NIRP will obviously dislike this argument in favor of CBDC, and will thus see CBDC potentially as an instrument to overcome previous limitations of "financial repression" and "expropriation" of the saver."

"For us [central banks], the issuance of a digital currency that would be central bank money would not be programmable [...] Those who can associate the use of digital currency with programmability would be the intermediaries — would be the commercial banks"

Mark E. Jeftovic is the founder of Bombthrower Media and CEO of easyDNS.com, a company he co-founded in 1998 which has been operating along the lines described within these pages.