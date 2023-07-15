© Joseph Prezioso/AFP



The US leader should acknowledge his "failure" in Ukraine and focus on domestic issues, the presidential candidate has said...By ordering the deployment of 3,000 more reservists to Europe, US President Joe Biden is preparing to fight Russian forces on the ground in Ukraine, Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has said.Kennedy tweeted on Friday, arguing that the president shouldOn Thursday, Biden signed an executive order mobilizing 3,000 members of the US military's Selected Reserve to boost the ranks of Operation Atlantic Resolve, which Washington launched in Europe in 2014 after Crimea rejoined Russia following the Western-backed coup in Kiev.According to Army Lieutenant General Douglas Sims, the Joint Staff director of operations, the move "reaffirms the unwavering [US] support and commitment to defend NATO's eastern flank" in the wake of Russia's military operation in Ukraine. The US European Command (EUCOM) spokesman, Navy Captain Bill Speaks, said the deployment of reservists "will not change current force-posture levels in Europe."The leading Republican presidential candidate,to send more American troops to Europe:Trump reiterated his earlier claim that if he becomes president again,said in a statement: