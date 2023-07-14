Society's Child
Huw Edwards named by his wife as BBC presenter accused of paying teen for explicit pictures
Sky News
Thu, 13 Jul 2023 20:31 UTC
He was named by his wife Vicky Flind in a statement issued on his behalf.
She said her husband was "suffering from serious mental health issues" and is now "receiving in-patient hospital care where he will stay for the foreseeable future" as she asked for privacy for her family.
Ms Flind further said that once her husband was "well enough to do so" he intends to respond to the allegations, which she says he was first told about last Thursday.
At 6pm, the BBC said he had resigned but shortly afterwards clarified that he had not quit.
The revelation the presenter at the centre of the allegations was Edwards came shortly after the Metropolitan Police revealed there was "no information to indicate that a criminal offence has been committed".
After the Metropolitan Police said it would take no further action, a spokesperson for the BBC said: "The police had previously asked us to pause our fact finding investigations and we will now move forward with that work, ensuring due process and a thorough assessment of the facts, whilst continuing to be mindful of our duty of care to all involved."
The corporation later added that Edwards was facing "yet more allegations of inappropriate behaviour" towards colleagues at the BBC.
BBC director-general Tim Davie said in a message to staff: "This will no doubt be a difficult time for many after a challenging few days. I want to reassure you that our immediate concern is our duty of care to all involved."
South Wales Police then issued a statement saying they had also investigated allegations and had found no evidence of any criminal offences being committed.
The Sun newspaper, which originally printed the claims, has since said it has "no plans to publish further allegations about Huw Edwards" and will co-operate with the BBC's internal investigation process.
Edwards, 61, is one of the corporation's most high-profile newsreaders and is currently on a salary of just over £430,000.
He has presented the flagship BBC News at Ten programme more than a dozen times since the claims were allegedly reported to the corporation on 19 May.
Edwards has previously spoken about his mental health, telling BBC Radio Cymru in 2019 that he was "mentally in the wrong place" when he was physically "unhealthy".
He also revealed in a documentary in 2021 he had bouts of depression which have left him occasionally "bedridden" since 2002.
The Sun newspaper claimed a "household name" had been accused of giving a young person more than £35,000.
Edwards allegedly first requested images in 2020 when the young person was 17.
The presenter also faced allegations that he stripped to his underwear during a video call with the youth, who is now aged 20.
The young person's mother said she was "shocked" when her child showed her a screenshot of the presenter appearing to be "leaning forward, getting ready for my child to perform for him".
The BBC has suspended Edwards and said it "takes any allegations seriously" and has "robust internal processes in place to proactively deal with such allegations".
The young person's family approached The Sun after becoming frustrated that Edwards was still on air a month after they had complained.
Since his name became public, friends and colleagues of Edwards have reacted with shock and messages of support.
Jon Sopel, former North America editor of BBC News, called the scandal "an awful and shocking episode" and said the presenter's "complicated private life" does not "feel very private now".
"I hope that will give some cause to reflect. They really need to. I wish @thehuwedwards well," he tweeted.
The BBC's world affairs editor John Simpson added that he feels "so sorry for everyone involved in this".