Daily Mail
Thu, 29 Jun 2023 07:04 UTC
Remains of ten men and six women have been pulled from the Windy City's waterways since the beginning of 2022.
Noah Enos, 26, is the latest to have been recovered from the watery depths after vanishing on June 12 when he was last seen at The Salt Shed in the city.
He was pulled out of the river five days later and authorities are yet to announce a cause of death - with his family calling for 'justice for Noah' as they believe he was killed.
Nicole Wijs, Enos' girlfriend, said: 'I know Noah wasn't the first one to go missing and be found in the river, and I sure as s**t hope that he's the last' at a vigil for him on Friday.
His phone reportedly died at around 10pm, with his family and friends contacting the bar he was at previously.
At least three of the 16 people who were found drowned since the start of 2022 were declared accidents, but only one has been ruled a suicide, leaving 13 more either undetermined or pending.
Chicago police have yet to comment on whether they think the 16 bodies found are in any way connected, but former FBI agent Tracy Wilder told the New York Post she believes there could be a serial killer involved.
'There's too many coincidences,' said Walder, who also previously worked for the CIA.
'In a case like this, there are so many similar patterns right across the board [so] it's not just a coincidence anymore,' she added, citing how far the bodies have been recovered from where they were reported missing and the cases of 'accidental' drownings.
In Wilder's opinion, dumping a body in the river is a perfect crime, because 'forensic evidence is gonna be, for the most part, non-existent,'
Former NYPD officer and John Jay College of Criminal Justice Professor Joseph Giacalone told the Post he's not so sure.
'Social media seems to fuel a lot of these conspiracy theories, but the investigators have to tune all that out and just do what they're supposed to do,' he said.
However, he added that 'I come from the school where you treat every death as if it's a homicide until proven otherwise, because you don't get a second chance to do it.'
At the end of 2022, Q98.5 reported that the Chicago Police Department and the FBI have been working together in an attempt to get to the bottom of this.
In 2022, Chicago led the nation for the 11th straight year with the highest number of homicides of any city, according to a report published this year.
Chicago had 697 total homicides in 2022, higher than Philadelphia (516), New York City (438), Houston (435), and Los Angeles (382).
The last time Chicago had fewer than 400 homicides was in 1965.
Crime remains a huge problem for the Windy City, with a shocking rise of 35 percent in offenses from last year's already high numbers.
Nearly all crime has increased in Chicago since the same time in 2022.
Rapes have gone up by two percent, robberies are up 32 percent, with aggravated battery up four percent.
Theft in the windy city is up six percent, and vehicle thefts, specifically, have soared up 135 percent as of last week, according to the city's own statistics.