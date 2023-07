The girl was first declared missing on June 13, four days after some relatives said she ran away from her grandmother's house. However, her aunt claims the teen had been sold into sex trafficking.The teen was found at the San Diego area Marine base on June 28. Days later, a Marine was seen being led from the barracks in handcuffs.'We can confirm that a Marine with Combat Logistics Battalion 5, 1st Marine Logistics Group was taken into custody for questioning by Naval Criminal Investigative Services on June 28, 2023, as seen on social media July 2, 2023,' Captain Chuck Palmer said. The name of the Marine taken into custody has not been released.'The incident is under investigation, and we will continue to cooperate with NCIS and appropriate authorities,' he told NBC San Diego Palmer confirmed the Marine pictured in handcuffs was being detained and questioned about the missing girl.The victim's grandmother told the authorities she had run away several times before but had always previously returned.She posted to her TikTok account on July 6, clearly nervous about what would happen to her as she feared retribution speaking out about what her niece had allegedly gone through.'I would just like to preface this video, I did not kill myself, if I go missing or end up murdered the people potentially responsible could possibly be located here at Camp Pendleton,' she said.Perez added she will release the name of a 'military detective' she believes is behind the coverup if her attorney allows so she can get justice for her niece.She reiterated as the video ended that she thinks the military will retaliate against her family.Palmer said the Marine brought in for questioning has not been charged with a crime.The Naval Criminal Investigative Service said its investigation is still ongoing, according to a statement.'Out of respect for the investigative process, NCIS does not comment on, confirm details relating to, or confirm the existence of ongoing investigations,' a spokesperson said.