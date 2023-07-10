© F64, Dmitrijs Su



Multiple Latvians have been fined for marking WW2 Victory Day online, local news outlet Delfi reported on Sunday, citing accounts of citizens affected by the penalties. The offencesIt was not immediately clear how many Latvians were affected by the fines, reaching up to €350 ($384). According to the head of the Russian Union of Latvia, Miroslav Mitrofanov, "hundreds" of people may be involved."Naturally, we're not aware of all the instances. Probably, hundreds of people will be fined for comments, pictures and likes related to May 9," Mitrofanov told the outlet."We will refrain from commenting on figures or providing any other information related to that," police spokeswoman Simona Gravite told Delfi.The penalties were imposed based on two articles of Latvia's administrative code, whichthe outlet noted, citing documents it has obtained. It was not known how exactly the fines were applied under these articles, given that such display must be made in "public spaces," and Latvia's laws do not define social media pages as such.Alongside the other Baltic states, Latvia has ramped up its decades-long efforts to weed out its Soviet past amid the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.Some people however, defied the ban, with over two dozen detained on May 9 this year, and with nearly 40 administrative cases launched.