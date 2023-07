© Sky News



The complaint by Musk's X Corp, which owns Twitter, was filed on Wednesday in the California Superior Court in San Francisco.by accepting, in the final days before the Oct. 27, 2022, buyout closed,The world's richest person, who also runs Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) and SpaceX, called thegiven that Wachtell had billed less than one-third that sum for its few months of work on the Delaware lawsuit.Musk wants to recoup "excess" fees that Wachtell charged under an agreement signed on the day of closing by one of its partners and Twitter's chief legal officerThe complaint also quoted former Twitter directorwho, upon learning how much lawyers would be paid, emailed general counsel: "O My Freaking God."Wachtell did not immediately respond to requests for comment.Twitter has been involved in a slew of actual or threatened litigation since Musk's buyout.These include many lawsuits by landlords, vendors and consultants accusing Musk of stiffing them on bills, and a threatened lawsuit by Twitter against Mark Zuckerberg's Meta Platforms (META.O) over the latter's new Threads app.Wachtell is no stranger to lawsuits by billionaires over buyouts, having spent years litigating with Carl Icahn over his 2012 hostile takeover of CVR Energy (CVI.N) In 2018, a judge dismissed a malpractice claim by Icahn, who found himself on the hook to pay banks that helped defend CVR against the takeover higher fees than if the merger failed.The case is X Corp v Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, California Superior Court, County of San Francisco, No. CGC-23-607461.