Puppet Masters
Elon Musk sues Wachtell law firm to recoup fees from Twitter buyout
Jonathan Stempel
Reuters
Fri, 07 Jul 2023 04:06 UTC
Reuters
Fri, 07 Jul 2023 04:06 UTC
The complaint by Musk's X Corp, which owns Twitter, was filed on Wednesday in the California Superior Court in San Francisco.
Musk accused Wachtell of exploiting Twitter by accepting, in the final days before the Oct. 27, 2022, buyout closed, huge "success" fees doled out by departing Twitter executives who were grateful that Musk would be forced to close.
The world's richest person, who also runs Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) and SpaceX, called the $90 million payout "unconscionable," given that Wachtell had billed less than one-third that sum for its few months of work on the Delaware lawsuit.
"Wachtell arranged to effectively line its pockets with funds from the company cash register while the keys were being handed over" to Musk, the complaint said.
Musk wants to recoup "excess" fees that Wachtell charged under an agreement signed on the day of closing by one of its partners and Twitter's chief legal officer Vijaya Gadde.
The complaint also quoted former Twitter director Martha Lane Fox who, upon learning how much lawyers would be paid, emailed general counsel Sean Edgett: "O My Freaking God."
Wachtell did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Gadde, Fox and Edgett are not parties to the lawsuit.
Twitter has been involved in a slew of actual or threatened litigation since Musk's buyout.
These include many lawsuits by landlords, vendors and consultants accusing Musk of stiffing them on bills, and a threatened lawsuit by Twitter against Mark Zuckerberg's Meta Platforms (META.O) over the latter's new Threads app.
Wachtell is no stranger to lawsuits by billionaires over buyouts, having spent years litigating with Carl Icahn over his 2012 hostile takeover of CVR Energy (CVI.N).
In 2018, a judge dismissed a malpractice claim by Icahn, who found himself on the hook to pay banks that helped defend CVR against the takeover higher fees than if the merger failed.
The case is X Corp v Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, California Superior Court, County of San Francisco, No. CGC-23-607461.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Rick Santorum: If the IRS gets its latest wish, there will be way more than 87,000 new agents on the way
- Reports refute KJP's claim that Biden family wasn't at White House ahead of cocaine discovery
- Heads up: US Postal Service raising stamp prices Sunday
- Republican AGs issue warning letter to Target about Pride merchandise
- A pediatrician's manifesto for the modernization of gender medicine
- The EU's mass censorship regime is almost fully operational. Will it go global?
- Elon Musk sues Wachtell law firm to recoup fees from Twitter buyout
- Texas begins installing buoy barrier along Rio Grande to deter migrant border crossings
- Indian tribe demands America-hating ice cream commies Ben & Jerry's return 'stolen' land HQ built on
- Seven AGs send Target a letter warning pride displays may have violated laws that 'protect children from harmful content meant to sexualize them'
- Dutch farmers 'ready for election' after Rutte government collapses
- Astronomers baffled as giant black hole suddenly 'switched on'
- 17 states may get glimpse of Northern Lights when solar storm hits
- Moment woman is struck by lightning as massive storm and flash flood engulfs Russian city
- Heavy summer rainfall hits Japan, 370,000 urged to evacuate - 4 inches of rain in 6 hours
- 5 dead, roads cracked, overflowing river Beas washes away portion of highway as rain wreaks havoc in Himachal Pradesh, India
- 12-year-old boy mauled to death by stray dogs in Rajasthan
- US cluster bombs deal is clear signal that war is not going well for Ukraine - Sky News
- Why the 'yellow' vaccine batches really do appear to be placebos
- Zelensky urges Ukraine's parliament to legalize medical cannabis to help treat injured troops, PTSD
- Reports refute KJP's claim that Biden family wasn't at White House ahead of cocaine discovery
- The EU's mass censorship regime is almost fully operational. Will it go global?
- Elon Musk sues Wachtell law firm to recoup fees from Twitter buyout
- US cluster bombs deal is clear signal that war is not going well for Ukraine - Sky News
- Zelensky urges Ukraine's parliament to legalize medical cannabis to help treat injured troops, PTSD
- RFK Jr. torches Biden for handing 'horrific' cluster munitions to Ukraine
- Flashback: Naked Allegiance
- South American leaders block Zelensky from summit
- Pentagon defends cluster bombs to Ukraine - Russian victory worse than civilian deaths
- Dutch government collapses over immigration policy
- Judge orders Trump to sit for deposition in ex-FBI agent Peter Strzok lawsuit
- Lukashenka claims Wagner boss Prigozhin is in Russia, not Belarus
- Ukraine 'deserves' NATO membership - Erdogan
- SOTT Focus: Dmitry Medvedev: The Age of Confrontation
- Israel ends 2-day West Bank offensive, leaving Palestinian residents to deal with vast destruction in their neighborhoods
- Pentagon will tighten controls on classified information after Discord leak
- Poland begins transfer of ground forces to border with Belarus
- Hungary will not implement the EU's mass migration quotas - PM Orbán
- Dutch government resigns after failure to reach agreement on problem of mass migration
- US confirms decision to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine
- Rick Santorum: If the IRS gets its latest wish, there will be way more than 87,000 new agents on the way
- Heads up: US Postal Service raising stamp prices Sunday
- Republican AGs issue warning letter to Target about Pride merchandise
- Texas begins installing buoy barrier along Rio Grande to deter migrant border crossings
- Indian tribe demands America-hating ice cream commies Ben & Jerry's return 'stolen' land HQ built on
- Seven AGs send Target a letter warning pride displays may have violated laws that 'protect children from harmful content meant to sexualize them'
- Dutch farmers 'ready for election' after Rutte government collapses
- Why the 'yellow' vaccine batches really do appear to be placebos
- Protesters shut down Pride festival in Tbilisi, Georgia
- Multnomah County, Oregon to distribute foil, straws to fentanyl users in harm reduction effort
- 26 officers injured at Eritrean festival after protesters clash with police in Germany
- New Newspeak just dropped: UK Cancer trust defends calling vagina 'bonus hole'
- This is psychosis, plain and simple
- Covid censorship proved to be deadly
- About half of Americans say best age for president is under 60
- Phoenix City Council votes to send 'unclaimed' firearms to National Police of Ukraine
- Refusing to fund your partner's gender transition could be domestic abuse, says UK CPS
- Flashback: The document that reveals the remarkable tactics of trans lobbyists
- Trump supporters boo, call Lindsey Graham a 'traitor' at South Carolina rally
- Le Figaro poll: Most French blame riots on liberal immigration rules
- New evidence of human occupation in Oregon 18,000 years ago
- Giant, 300,000 year-old handaxes found at rare Ice Age site in Kent, UK
- 26,000-foot Himalayan mountain summit crumbled around 1190 CE, leaving evidence in the plains below
- Genetic analysis reveals a woman dubbed 'Ivory Lady' as the highest-ranking individual in Copper Age Spain
- Archaeologists may have found ruins of fabled entrance to Zapotec underworld
- Leaked documents reveal Reuters helped overthrow Egyptian democracy
- Discovery of up to 25 Mesolithic pits in Bedfordshire astounds archaeologists
- Abrupt shift in tropical Pacific climate during Little Ice Age revealed by researchers
- An archaeology of Nineteenth Century American expansion
- Enigmatic Anglo-Saxon ivory rings discovered in elite burials came from African elephants 4,000 miles away
- John F Kennedy broke the rules of the zero sum game. Will his nephew learn how this was done?
- New evidence of plant food processing in Italy during Neanderthal-to-Homo sapiens period
- The Bolshevik Color Revolution of 1917 and Prighozin's 2023 Gambit: Trotsky, Russell, and the war on civilization
- Pompeii fresco find possibly depicts 2,000-year-old form of pizza
- Ocomtún: Another long-lost Maya city discovered deep in the Mexican jungle
- Evidence of ancient hydraulic engineering discovered along Nile River
- Our human relatives butchered and ate each other 1.45 million years ago
- New docs link CIA to medical torture of indigenous children and black prisoners
- 1st-century coins from Jewish revolt against the Romans discovered near the Black Sea
- Archaeologists find 4,000-year-old sanctuary in Netherlands
- A pediatrician's manifesto for the modernization of gender medicine
- Astronomers baffled as giant black hole suddenly 'switched on'
- 17 states may get glimpse of Northern Lights when solar storm hits
- Buried on the far side of the Moon, the detection of a mysterious heat-emitting object leads to an unexpected discovery
- New research shows how pathogenic bacteria infect the gut
- There's a giant gravity hole in the Indian Ocean, and we may finally know why
- New measurement of Yellowstone magma reservoir suggests upper part is 28% melted rock
- Best of the Web: 'Shooting stars' of plasma seen raining down on the sun for the first time ever
- Stunning lightning footage unveiled by European weather agency
- 'Mind-boggling' palm that flowers and fruits underground thrills scientists
- Century-old mystery of Antartica's 'Blood Falls' glacier finally solved, and the implications for planetary exploration
- Impact of volcanoes on climate underestimated by ALL computer models, Cambridge study reveals
- Mysterious spiral-shaped signals detected in the human brain
- Universe has a background 'hum', groundbreaking discovery reveals
- Major research lost after custodian flips switch on lab freezer to stop 'annoying alarms,' lawsuit claims
- A 'captured' alien planet may be hiding at the edge of our solar system, and it's not 'Planet X', new research suggests
- New evidence from Nord Stream underwater expedition refutes official claims
- Physicists have just identified a brand new atomic nucleus in Earth's crust
- New clues about origin of complex life trace roots to common ancestor
- The mysterious case of Ireland's missing earthquakes
- Moment woman is struck by lightning as massive storm and flash flood engulfs Russian city
- Heavy summer rainfall hits Japan, 370,000 urged to evacuate - 4 inches of rain in 6 hours
- 5 dead, roads cracked, overflowing river Beas washes away portion of highway as rain wreaks havoc in Himachal Pradesh, India
- 12-year-old boy mauled to death by stray dogs in Rajasthan
- Thunderstorm leads to heavy summer flooding, traffic delays in parts of Calgary
- Australia: Shark bite cases plateau after historic 37 recorded incidents (8 fatal) in 2020
- Mother-son killed in elephant attack in Assam, India
- Bear attacks and seriously injures 21-year-old woman in Canada
- Terrible flooding from the lahars of Semeru volcano in Indonesia
- Small tornado leaves a trail of destruction in Apeldoorn, the Netherlands
- Heavy rains batter Kerala, India - 10 killed
- Nicaragua's San Cristobal Volcano spews ash, gas
- 4,700 earthquakes in 72 hours could signal impending eruption of Icelandic volcano
- Watch: Severe flooding after hailstorm in Zaragoza, Spain - drivers trapped in cars, people clung to trees
- SOTT Focus: SOTT Earth Changes Summary - June 2023: Extreme Weather, Planetary Upheaval, Meteor Fireballs
- Best of the Web: Storm Poly: Flights and trains cancelled as strongest-ever summer storm hits Netherlands and Germany
- Cars washed down street during flash flooding in Providence, Rhode Island
- Massive road sinkhole in New Delhi, India
- 2 dead in flash floods in Cotabato, Philippines
- Highest rainfall in 30 years kills 7 in Lahore, Pakistan - 11.4 inches of rain in 10 hours causes urban flooding
- Possible meteor fireball seen passing over little league game in Colorado on July 1
- Meteor fireballs over 4 states of Brazil on July 2 and 3
- Meteor fireball over Belgium and nearby countries on July 3
- Meteor fireball over Arizona and New Mexico on July 2
- Meteor fireball over Colorado and nearby states on July 1
- Meteor fireball over New England, Ontario and Québec on July 1
- Meteor fireball burning up puts on light show in New Zealand on June 28
- Meteor fireball over central Europe on June 26
- Meteor fireball over California, Arizona and Nevada on June 23
- Meteor fireball over Wisconsin and other states on June 17
- Meteor fireball over Massachusetts and surrounding region on June 20
- Bright meteor fireball crosses the sky of northeastern cities of Brazil on June 17
- Explosive meteor fireball streaks across the sky of Minas Gerais and the Federal District, Brazil on June 15
- Meteor fireball over Washington and British Columbia on June 6
- Meteor fireball over the Mediterranean Sea (June 11)
- Meteor fireball over Connecticut and nearby states on June 15
- Meteor fireball streaks over Goiás and Minas Gerais, Brazil on June 12
- Meteor fireball over Connecticut and Massachusetts on June 6
- Green meteor fireball shooting across the sky over British Columbia on June 3
- Meteor fireball over the Netherlands and nearby countries on June 4
- 45% of US drinking water contaminated with 'forever chemicals' that lead to infertility, cancer, hormone issues: report
- After long silence on 'Long Vax,' Science Magazine links autoimmune disorders to COVID shots
- Lancet study on Covid vaccine autopsies finds 74% were caused by vaccine - Study is removed within 24 hours
- Unvaxxed Amish death rates 90 times lower than rest of America
- UK: Since the vaccine rollout there has been an inexorable rise in excess mortality
- Australia Ditched Moderna's COVID Vaccine for Kids Under 12 — But Why?
- "Save our supplements:" natural health stores and consumers oppose new Liberal gov regulations
- Malaria confirmed in Florida mosquitoes after several human cases
- Bill Gates pledges $400 Million to test new TB vaccine on 26,000 people in Africa and Southeast Asia
- How to create a deadly pandemic in five easy steps
- Best of the Web: Pfizer vaccine batches in the EU were placebos, say scientists
- Finally: Soft drink sweetener aspartame set to be declared 'possibly carcinogenic' by WHO cancer agency
- Serious adverse events from Pfizer's mRNA vaccine are not "rare"
- RFK Jr. answers medical freedom leaders' questions: "How would you fix U.S. health policy?"
- Japan reports world's first death from Oz virus - first cases of malaria reported in US in decades follows 2018 trial of Gates Foundation GMO mosquitoes in Florida
- Lab-grown meat in U.S. approved by USDA: Scientists raise valid concerns over safety
- Pro basketball player who previously blamed COVID vaccine for rare heart condition dies of heart attack
- Covid vaccines, the frail elderly, and "healthy vaccinee" bias
- New: Another study identifies high rate of severe myocarditis cases post COVID vax
- Shane Warne's death precipitated by Covid mRNA vaccine say leading doctors
- Philosopher wins 25-year bet on consciousness
- The white man's Ghost Dance
- Best of the Web: The Truth in Wokeism
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Unbroken Individual Is the True Source of Moral Responsibility
- Victim signaling and dark triad personality traits
- Presentism: Don't judge our ancestors' actions by today's standards
- Woke Social Status: Fake But Deadly
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Road Best Traveled: Ernst Jünger's Forest Passage
- 5 ways to stay sane in a world gone mad
- Best of the Web: The Screwtape Stratagem
- SOTT Focus: Marxcissism Is Real: New Paper Links Left-wing Extremism, Psychopathy, and Narcissism
- Left-wing extremism linked to psychopathy and narcissism: study
- Dr. George Simon on chronic bitterness and ingratitude
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Women Who Love Psychopaths - A Retrospective and Introspective with Sandra Brown
- Best of the Web: Reality-blindness, and Ethics as Practical Reason
- Einstein researchers discover how long-lasting memories form in the brain
- Don't live in your head
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Knee-deep in the Weird: Science, the Paranormal, and Popular Belief
- State Covid propaganda destroyed public's ability to consent to vaccines - Chairman of UK Council for Psychotherapy
- Mind, matter and the danger of subjectivism
- 'True' or 'crazy'? UFO whistleblowers coming 'out of the woodwork'
- UFO-hunting Harvard scientists say debris from unidentified object that crashed into Pacific Ocean in 2014 appears 'artificial in origin', could be remnants of an 'interstellar spacecraft'
- Italian researcher shares evidence of world's 'first' UFO crash - 14 years before Roswell - secret department set up by Mussolini's govt to study the craft
- Best of the Web: Senator Rubio heard shocking 'firsthand' accounts of UFOs from top Pentagon officials
- Senate Intelligence bill gives holders of 'non-earth origin or exotic UAP material' six months to make it available to AARO
- Pentagon 'unable' to confirm or deny discovery of materials originating from non-human intelligences or unknown origin within secretive programs
- Why does the government keep obstructing UFO transparency efforts?
- Group says UFO, F-16s engaged in dogfight over Bad Axe, Michigan
- Canadian MP Larry Maguire: UAPs are real, and Canada should take them seriously
- Canadian MP confirms allied UAP reverse-engineering programs in letter to defense minister
- Senator admits UFO whistleblower report tracks with official briefing
- The UFO whistleblower speaks: We are not alone
- Unclassified version of David Grusch's UFO-related reprisal complaint released
- Wait...are they REALLY going to do a UFO psy-op?
- Recovered UFO 'distorted space and time,' leaving one investigator 'nauseous and disoriented', attorney for whistleblowers reveals
- Marine vet claims his unit saw hovering UFO being loaded with weapons US forces who threatened them at gunpoint in Indonesia in 2009
- US has 12 or more alien spacecraft, say military and intelligence contractors
- Former Chief Scientist for Air Force Space Command vouches for UFO whistleblower's integrity
- Best of the Web: Las Vegas police spot suspected UFO — and residents claim to see aliens
- SOTT Focus: Intel Officials Say US Has Retrieved Craft of Non-Human Origin
- Roasted! Bud Light tries to build excitement on Twitter and the replies are comedic gold
- DC police say they may never discover who left bag of cocaine labeled 'Property of H. Biden' at White House
- Biden promise to restore decency in White House fulfilled as crack found was of 'highest quality'
- Dems devastated as Supreme Court bans robbing the poor
- Source of Canadian Wildfires found: "Russia done did it!!"
- Trump, Kennedy struck down by 'magic bullet'
- Musk picks location for 'cage match' with Zuckerberg
- Joe Rogan savagely bullies scientist by inviting him on podcast to explain his position
- Hunter negotiates 12% for The Big Guy as Father's Day gift
- "We're free" - Dozens of scantily clad young women flee Berlusconi villa
- Trump indicted for keeping classified documents at Mar-A-Lago instead of somewhere secure - like the trunk of a Corvette
- Zelensky accuses Russia of putting little nazi stickers on the helmets of all his soldiers
- Archaeologists discover Target store ruins in Sodom and Gomorrah
- Georgia officials urge citizens to 'please wear clothes in your digital driver's license photo'
- Due to high crime, Mafia closes Chicago office
- Being a horrible bastard the key to longevity, finds report
- Biden: $10 million payment from Romania to his cat is 'totally legit'
- Biden rally finally draws larger crowd than Trump
- San Francisco announces plan to release monkeys onto the streets to fling away all the poo
- Elon Musk apologizes to Magneto for comparing him to George Soros
Hafez al-Assad with his mother Asma al-Assad, upon graduating from Moscow State University
Quote of the Day
Truth wears no mask
Bows at no human Shrine
Seeks neither place nor applause
She only asks a hearing.
- Carl A. Wickland
Recent Comments
Diversity is our strength in a rules based order.
I remember when all you needed to send a letter was a 3 cent stamp...
I reckon I could hold my breath and just swim underneath.
What a freaking circus. Does this spokeswoman seriously believe that anyone takes her seriously any more? After all the proven lies she's dished...
Pretty F#%king Aweful. Anyone still believe in mass market organics? LOL