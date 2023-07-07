© JEFF PACHOUD / AFP



French weapons originally supplied to Ukraine have surfaced in their country of origin, and are being used by rioters to attack police, Russia's Foreign Ministry spokesperson has claimed.France may suffer similar blowback after training "nationalist militants" to fight Russian forces, Zakharova warned, noting that Paris plans to teach combat tactics to some 4,000 Ukrainian troops this year alone.The latest wave of street violence in France was triggered by the police shooting of a 17-year-old man of Algerian and Moroccan descent. Moscow has condemned both the police brutality, which it believes set the stage for the violence, and the mayhem caused by the protesters.