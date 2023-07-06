"Indeed, when ChatGPT is prompted, ChatGPT generates summaries of Plaintiffs' copyrighted works — something only possible if ChatGPT was trained on Plaintiffs' copyrighted works. Defendants, by and through the use of ChatGPT, benefit commercial and profit richly from the use of Plaintiffs' and Class members' copyrighted materials."

Seasoned authorshave turned to the U.S. District Court in California with allegations against artificial intelligence firm OpenAI.by utilizing their literary works to train its sophisticated language model, ChatGPT, without acquiring explicit consent.As described in the filed complaint, ChatGPT, an advanced AI language model, builds its capabilities by absorbing and analyzing immense volumes of text, distilling meaningful data, and ultimately compiling what is referred to asThe process, however, has brought up serious legal implications.According to the lawsuit, neither Tremblay nor Awad, both Massachusetts-based authors, granted OpenAI permission to use their copyrighted works as fodder for ChatGPT's training. Despite this, the training process allegedly involved the integration of their literary content.Tremblay, the creator of books like The Cabin at the End of the World, and Awad, author of works including 13 Ways of Looking at a Fat Girl and Bunny, both hold registered copyrights for their respective works.As the complaint outlines,The authors argue that OpenAI reaps significant commercial and profit gains from using their copyrighted materials through ChatGPT. The complaint says:The lawsuit refers to aan assortment of "over 7,000 unique unpublished books from a variety of genres, including Adventure, Fantasy, and Romance."The paper noted the high value of using a dataset of books because it contains extended, uninterrupted passages that help the AI model to "condition on long-range information."According to Andres Guadamuz, an intellectual property law expert at the University of Sussex,Joseph Saveri and Matthew Butterick, legal counsels representing Tremblay and Awad, assert thatThe complaint says:The lawsuit is seeking an award of statutory and additional damages. Fox News Digital made attempts to reach out to OpenAI for a comment on the issue, but as of the time of reporting, no response had been received.It is likely that there will be other cases of copyright infringement in the artificial intelligence world given the immense amount of material used to "train" it.