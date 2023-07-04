© Footage grab Photograph:(Twitter)

Expanding lightning detection capabilities

Eumetsat's Role in meteorological asset management

Other uses

The European weather agency has recently unveiled breathtaking footage of lightning spreading across the globe. These awe-inspiring movies were captured by the Lightning Imager onboard Meteosat Third Generation, Imager 1, Europe's most advanced meteorological satellite.The satellite has been activated and is delivering impressive results, said the European Organisation for the Exploitation of Meteorological Satellites (Eumetsat). The compilation animation, created using two cameras from the Lightning Imager, showcases various meteorological features, including storms in Europe and the development of storms in the Sahel region of Africa.The instrument consists of four cameras that continuously monitor lightning activity over Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and parts of South America.Eumetsat aims to distribute the lightning data to weather services not only in its member states but also in regions where ground-based lightning detection is limited, such as Africa. By utilising the Lightning Imager's capabilities, weather services across the globe will have access to vital information for improved forecasting.The Lightning Imager, situated 36,000km above equatorial Africa since December, offers a unique vantage point for observing lightning, media reports said. Watch the footage here:Once fully commissioned, it will become a crucial tool for forecasters tracking the emergence of violent storms, as lightning often precedes heavy rain, hail, and strong winds.Eumetsat is an intergovernmental organisation responsible for managing Europe's meteorological assets in orbit. Currently, they are testing the recently launched Meteosat-12 platform, a next-generation weather-observing spacecraft that is expected to revolutionise "nowcasting" by providing advanced warnings for challenging atmospheric conditions within hours.Monitoring lightning behavior is crucial for enhancing forecasting capabilities, and the lightning detector on Meteosat-12 consists of four telescopic cameras focused on Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and parts of South America. These detectors continuously search for the light pulses generated by various types of lightning flashes, including cloud-to-ground, cloud-to-cloud, and intra-cloud lightning, day or night.Apart from improving forecasting, the Lightning Imager's data will aid in ocean monitoring, enhancing the safety of long-haul flights by providing real-time information about lightning activity over the Atlantic. Climate researchers will benefit from the data for developing accurate lightning frequency statistics over time, and atmospheric chemists will gain insights into the transformation of nitrogen in the air into reactive forms through lightning, which then fertilises soils as nitrates.Additionally, the data could contribute to better models for predicting forest fire outbreaks caused by lightning strikes, media reports said.