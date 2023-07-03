Neocon war is unpopular, ugly, venal. Worst of all, it is unsuccessful - meaning instead of ending in triumph and celebration, it persists as a confusing, contradictory and costly problem multiplier. ...Neocons are the Dylan Mulvaneys of American politics, albeit with less sincerity and self-awareness. — Karen Kwiatkowski

The American Revolution was a long emergency, too. Try to see past the elegant uniforms, the dashing horsemen, and the beautiful, unspoiled country to imagine the darkness of uncertainty those people lived in, trying to go their own way against an implacable, distant authority. This holiday we admire the birth of that new nation, though it has aged into a monster repudiating its finest achievements: liberty and the rule of law. The DC Blob is the new distant, implacable authority, and many of us are not happy with it.By happenstance lately, out and about, I met up with several old friends and attempted to check-in with where they stood on these matters — how are things going in our country? The phrase our country seemed to make their heads snap back a little and their eyes goggle. Their answer, uniformly, was "Trump, Trump, Trump," issued as a sort of barking. Trump's criminal insults to democracy must be stopped, was the drift.My next question was: How's "Joe Biden" doing? (They didn't see the quote marks, and I didn't use my fingers to signify.) "He's doing pretty well... accomplished a lot," they said. What'd they make of the developing bribery scandal? "Huh... the what?" Raking in all that money from foreign governments when Joe was Veep, and then after. "Oh... right-wing talking points... baseless...."This is what my old friends think. Quite a few of them are aware that I write this blog. They don't actually read it; they seem to just hear about it. The old community of Boomer friends thinks I've "gone off the deep end."These were people, you understand, who came of age believing in free speech, freedom of the press, respecting civil rights, decrying political persecutions, and, most of all, being against hegemonic wars — which, back in the sixties, was called imperialism.These days they're all for a righteous defense against misinformation that threatens our democracy, meaning: censorship. They wouldn't call it that, exactly. They consider it a battle against right-wing extremism, white supremacy, misogyny, homophobia, the usual bugbears.They were told to go get vaxxed. They went and got vaxxed. Some are not looking too good. They don't seem to know that the vast machinery of public health in our country has been marshalled to do them harm, that the people running that machinery were well-aware that their vaccines did not get properly tested, and the little testing that was done did not turn out very well. Those agencies lied about it and worked strenuously to prevent the duped and vaxxed-up public from learning what had been done to them.What we've got, then, this Fourth of July holiday, 2023, is basically the pro-Blob Americans against the anti-Blob Americans. It's a vicious conflict with no sign of resolution.Everybody knows that the tension building is unendurable, that eventually things will break, and we all worry what kind of country we will have when the breaking ends. I'll tell you what it will be: it will be a country without a Blob. The Blob thrives on money, and one of the first things to break will be our money and all the operations that generate, multiply, and move it. For years, we anti-Blobbers have been on the receiving end of punishments doled out so liberally by the Blob and its followers. Soon, all the lying, including the lying about our money, will bring on events that'll deprive the Blob of its nourishment. It will shrink and desiccate into a fragile little nugget of residual malevolence that can be put down like a small, rabid animal.There will be fewer of us around then, and I think you know who that will mostly be — if the Blob doesn't do something desperately stupid and suicidal in its agonizing demise, like provoke a lobbing of nukes around the world (as it is currently threatening to do). Otherwise, those fewer of us will then inhabit a land in recovery from a long list of injuries, bad choices, and insults. We'll know what lying sounds like and there will be a lot less of it because you will no longer be able to pretend that it's for our own good.Untruth will be consigned back to its traditional category: Evil. It will be shunned, as it should be. Nations come and go and perhaps America, as a federation of states united as one, will go. Many of the self-evident truths that were born with her will remain to be honored one way or another, in some region of this large land-mass, or another. Events await. Facing our time of dark uncertainty, we have a lot to think about this Fourth of July, a very solemn holiday.