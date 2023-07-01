© cgtrader

The bloc is considering using interest generated from the funds to help rebuild Ukraine, Bloomberg reports...European Union leaders have been discussing plans toto aid Ukraine's reconstruction, according to Bloomberg.People familiar with the matter told the outlet that during a summit in Brussels on Thursday, the leaders decided to explore the option, despite a range of unresolved issues on how to use the sanctioned funds.The windfall option was the least problematic among other ideas explored, Bloomberg reported, adding however that there were legal risks that it could eventually be challenged in court.the outlet noted.Lawmakers have been warning that the prospect of taxing and seizing the windfall profits could be very complicated from a legal standpoint. Several leaders at the summit have also voiced such concerns, sources told Bloomberg. They recalled that the European Central Bank earlier warned that using the proceeds from the assets could make official reserve holders turn their back on the euro.A previously considered option to set up an entity to invest the funds and use the proceeds for Ukraine's reconstruction was also found to be too complex and legally dubious. Officials have concluded that seizing the assets outright is also not possible.Commenting on the possible seizure of frozen Russian funds,According to Bloomberg, the EU and the US have been in talks about the plans and the Biden administration has been informed of their progress. Discussions will reportedly continue in the coming days and weeks.