NBC News DEFENDS 'we're coming for your children' chant at NYC drag march, arguing it's 'been used for years at Pride events'
The Post Millenial
Wed, 28 Jun 2023 00:00 UTC
"We're here, we're queer, we're coming for your children," they sang to each other.
NBC asserted that the drag marchers were saying "We're here, we're queer, we're not going shopping," and that it's only "one voice that is louder than the crowd" who said, "We're coming for your children." They quote the drag march organizer, Brian Griffin, who said that they chanted obscene things to basically own the slurs.
"It's all just words," Griffin said, per NBC. "It's all presented to fulfill their worst stereotypes of us."
NBC attested that "The 'coming for your children' chant has been used for years at Pride events, according to longtime march attendees and gay rights activists, who said it's one of many provocative expressions used to regain control of slurs against LGBTQ people."
The undercurrent of the article from NBC was that it was just silly for any conservatives or even parents to be at all concerned about drag marchers parading about half naked chanting "we're coming for your children."
They quote a drag performer who said "It's really scary to us," and said they tried to sing an alternate lyric to drown out the groomer talk.
This is part of an ongoing cycle where the leftists do something crazy and bizarre, the right calls it out, the left says it isn't even happening, and then pivot and claim that not only is it happening, it's good to have it happen.
Tim Pool found the NBC story, and its accompanying tweet, just absurd. "The "coming for your children" chant has been used for years at Pride events, according to longtime march attendees and gay rights activists, who said it's one of many provocative expressions used to regain control of slurs against LGBTQ people," NBC said with no irony at all.
"Guys," Libs of TikTok said, "it's totally fine that they chanted 'we're coming for your children' because they do it every year and they also chant about sex toys and pubic hair and killing people 'It's all just words' say the people who force preferred pronouns on us and constantly change our language."
"NBC chimes in with a *FACT CHECK*" Charlie Kirk said, "letting us know that Pride marchers have been saying they're 'coming for your children' for years as a deliberately 'provocative expression.' I guess that makes it all okay! Thanks for the confirmation, NBC."
"What?" Alx said simply.
"These are the words that they've used all our lives to manipulate and control us," NBC quoted Griffin in conclusion, "and we can now own them and see them for the falsehoods that they are." The drag march was one of dozens of raunchy Pride parades and events throughout the US and Canada.
The response from conservatives has been, essentially, when someone tells you who they are: listen.
Reader Comments
They need to remember, what goes around, comes around. This will come back to bite them. And the sooner, the better.