MMMMM
Due to overflowing rivers and streams, a state of emergency was declared in 56 cities and municipalities in Serbia. As authorities are dealing with the damages, further flooding is expected with continued heavy rainfall in the coming period. State emergency units were mostly deployed in Western and Central Serbia, in the municipalities of Novi Pazar, Aleksinac and Kosjeric.

As reported on agroberichtenbuitenland.nl, heavy and long-lasting rains will negatively impact the fruit yields in Serbia. Fruit expert professor Zoran Keserovic said that he does not remember it rained so much for the last several decades. "Two months ago, the condition of the fruit was good and good yields were forecasted. But frequent rains will reduce the yield by about five percent, and in the best case scenario, the crop will be at the level of last year."

The quality of strawberries is at a low level, "monili" disease has attacked sour cherry orchards. In the orchards with modern growing technology sweet cherries are in good conditions. Apricots were damaged by snow in the orchards on higher altitude but record high yields are expected in the lowlands.

Weather destroys 15% of raspberry harvest

The president of the Association of Raspberry Producers in Serbia, Dobrivoje Radovic, said that the bad weather and the hail in the preceding few days had destroyed around 15% of the raspberry yield. He also said for the Beta news agency that the rain and the hail had affected parts of Uzice, Cacak, Ivanjica, Pozega and Kosjeric and that the damage was 100%.

Source: agroberichtenbuitenland.nl