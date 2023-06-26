A funnel cloud has been spotted over Dublin Airport this afternoon as a Status Yellow thunderstorm and rain warning remains in place for most of the country.The weather alert will remain in place until 10pm for Leinster, Munster, Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Galway, Leitrim, Roscommon and Sligo."Thunderstorms and very heavy showers producing significant rainfall accumulations over short time periods," Met Éireann said.Possible effects include spot flooding, poor visibility and difficult travelling conditions. A Status Orange warning expired at 6pm this evening.The funnel-shaped cloud is made up of condensed water droplets, associated with a rotating column of wind which hangs down from the cloud base and usually lasts for only a matter of minutes.They are usually visible as a cone-shaped or needle-like protuberance from the main cloud base.