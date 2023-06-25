Two people have died in tragic circumstance following flash floods in western Kosovo.A short burst of torrential rain caused flash flooding in the municipality of Peja on 24 June 2023. The Hydrometeorological Institute of Kosovo reported 54.6 mm of rain fell in just over 1 hour during the evening of 24 June. This amount of rainfall in such a short period inevitably caused flooding, in particular in urban areas, the Institute said.Two people died and two were seriously injured. In a statement on the situation, the President of the Republic of Kosovo, Vjosa Osmani, said:"The loss of two of our citizens as a result of the floods in Peja has shocked all of Kosovo. I express my deepest condolences to the family, friends, the Mayor of the Municipality, Mr. Gazmend Muhaxheri and all the citizens of Peja municipality for this great and tragic loss."The President emphasized that teams from the Kosovo Security Force and other emergency institutions have been present in Peja since the flooding occurred, offering help and support. Further, the President said that in these difficult moments, it is important that the support continues so that the municipality of Peja can withstand and recover from this difficult and tragic situation.