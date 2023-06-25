Given the seriousness of the situation, the Minister of the Interior of Chile announced that a state of catastrophe was declared in the regions of Valparaíso and Biobío.The heavy rains that affect the central zone of Chile have left at least two dead and three missing, in addition to more than 2,700 people isolated due to river flooding and damage to roads."Unfortunately we have two people who have died as a result of falling trees, (...) in addition to three missing people, 419 victims, 1,002 sheltered, 2,759 isolated people and water cuts in various communes (municipalities) of the Valparaíso region" announced President Gabriel Boric.Among the missing is a firefighter who was collaborating in relief efforts in areas affected by flooding.After visiting families affected by victims in the municipality of Talagante, west of the Chilean capital, on Saturday night, the president stated that there is a "very delicate" situation in four regions south of Santiago.Given the seriousness of the situation, the Minister of the Interior, Carolina Toha announced that a state of catastrophe was decreed from the Valparaíso region to the Biobío region due to flooding and overflowing of riversThis measure will expedite the allocation of special resources to deal with damage to infrastructure and homes caused by the rains.The heavy rains, which began on Thursday, were concentrated in parts of the mountains and foothills, causing an increase in the flows of the Mapocho and Maipo rivers, which cross the Chilean capital.(Translated by Google)