© Vijay Bate



Monsoon arrived in Mumbai on Saturday afternoon,Water-logging led to traffic snarls in several parts of the city while vehicles were diverted in some areas. And as many cheered the welcome dip in temperatures, others marveled at the speed with which the city had become inundated."It's literally the first day!" lamented one user."Literally first hour. We walked into a store. Walked out an hour later. And this. This. Is. On. A. Flyover. How do you flood a flyover??," asked another.He shared a a video snippet taken while travelling along the BKC connector in the city."#MumbaiRains and our Mumbai becomes swimming pool immediately. We can't count how many crore of tax payers hard earned money washed away every year in the name of #NalaSafai by BMC," read one outraged Twitter post."Same story year after year. Andheri Subway Flooded...Traffic Diverted," shared one user alongside photos of the waterlogged road.Updates from various parts of the city were also shared on the microblogging site, indicating a similar situation in other areas."Wow! In just 15 - 20 minutes of rain, and there is water logging near Wadala west Station , Jain Derasar lane and David S Barretto Road," marvelled another.Earlier on Saturday the India Meteorological Department said that the monsoon has advanced up till Alibaug in Maharashtra's Raigad district and was likely to move further and hit Mumbai in the next 48 hours."The southwest monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of Central Arabian Sea, some more parts of Maharashtra, remaining parts of Karnataka, Telangana and Chhattisgarh, some parts of East Madhya Pradesh, some more parts of Uttar Pradesh, most parts of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, some parts of Haryana and Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh," the IMD had said.