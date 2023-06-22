© Mikhail Voskresensky/RIA Novosti



The rest of the world refuses to join the West, Dmitry Birichevsky has said.More than 130 countries were represented at this year's St. Petersburg International Economic forum, while the West was not invited and not particularly wanted, the Russian Foreign Ministry's director of economic cooperation, Dmitry Birichevsky, said in an interview on Wednesday.Some Western companies that remained in Russia have taken part in the forum, as did the trade associations that do not wish to sever the connections developed over the years.Moreover, the unprecedented embargo against Russia has revealed that economic relations take a back seat to politics."Trust in the West has been seriously undermined. We can no longer build relationships, as the Westerners themselves say, business as usual. We no longer believe what we are told," Birichevsky told RTVI. If and when the West realizes they've made a mistake, it might be possible to deal with them again, he added. "Right now, predicting anything economic with the West is absolutely unpromising."This is why this year's SPIEF discussed topics such as de-dollarization and doing business in national currencies, as well as the usual subjects such as climate change and regional economic ties, according to the diplomat.