Taylor McNallie
After Black Lives Matter activist Taylor McNallie was convicted of assault with a deadly weapon in June, she was immediately taken into custody on charges in connection to a fight that broke out between several individuals at a May 17 protest outside of Western Canada High School.

According to Calgary Police, the police broke up the fight after the situation turned physical with a group of individuals assaulting a man and a minor. McNallie was charged with two counts of assault, one count of sexual assault, and one count of unlawful confinement.


The report notes they added "hate motivation" to her charges after the crime was investigated by the Hate Crime Prevention team.

McNallie was convicted of assault with a deadly weapon Thursday for hitting a female police officer over the head with a megaphone, as well as two counts of mischief for an incident a week earlier where she broke a photojournalist Daryl Meek's glasses and poured water on his camera.

According to the Calgary Herald, McNallie claimed self-defense and that she was trying to retrieve her phone when she "accidentally" struck Sherrif Elana Cunningham. Justice Peter Barley ruled that McNallie's use of a weapon against Cunningham was "greatly in excess of what was needed to protect herself."

"If the accused had struck Cunningham with a bare fist, she might well be entitled to claim self-defense," he said in his written ruling. "The decision to strike with a weapon instead of a bare hand was greatly disproportionate to the minor force faced by the accused."

On the two counts of mischief, Barley said, "The totality of the evidence leaves me with no reasonable doubt that the accused's intention was to use the water to prevent further picture taking."

He also didn't believe McNallie when she denied breaking Meeks glasses. He said, "Having found the accused to be untruthful in her account of how the water was dumped, I find that I cannot rely upon her denial involving the glasses."

McNallie's next court date is July 7.