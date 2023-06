After Black Lives Matter activist Taylor McNallie was convicted of assault with a deadly weapon in June, she was immediately taken into custody on charges in connection to a fight that broke out between several individuals at a May 17 protest outside of Western Canada High School.According to the Calgary Herald , McNallie claimed self-defense and that she was trying to retrieve her phone when she "accidentally" struck Sherrif Elana Cunningham."If the accused had struck Cunningham with a bare fist, she might well be entitled to claim self-defense," he said in his written ruling. "The decision to strike with a weapon instead of a bare hand was greatly disproportionate to the minor force faced by the accused."On the two counts of mischief, Barley said, "The totality of the evidence leaves me with no reasonable doubt that the accused's intention was to use the water to prevent further picture taking."He also didn't believe McNallie when she denied breaking Meeks glasses. He said, "Having found the accused to be untruthful in her account of how the water was dumped, I find that I cannot rely upon her denial involving the glasses."McNallie's next court date is July 7.