It's the new great depression. Since the rise of social media, depression and feelings of hopelessness have skyrocketed among teens."These are staggering numbers, just enormous increases," psychologist and generational expert Dr. Jean Twenge told The Post. "And parents are rightfully very concerned about their children's mental health."The poll, conducted by the University of Michigan and featured in Twenge's book " Generations: The Real Differences Between Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X, Boomers and Silents — and What They Mean for America's Future ," is just the latest startling revelation about youth mental health, as rates of teen anxiety and depression have grown."There's no question that is the primary cause of the increase in teen depression now," Twenge said.The University of Michigan poll has been conducted annually since 1991, with 50,000 students in 8th, 10th and 12th grades nationwide asked if they agree with the statements "I can't do anything right," "I do not enjoy life" and "My life is not useful."While the numbers held steady until about 2012, they began a sharp ascent the next year. Until then, fewer than 20% of students said they agreed with the phrase "I do not enjoy my life"; now half do.That coincides with the rise of platforms like Instagram, Snapchat and Musical.ly, which debuted in 2015 and became TikTok in the US two years later.Screen time is replacing critical rites of passage."It's a fundamental change in how teens spend their leisure time," Twenge said.Earlier this year, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy warned that teen depression and suicide are on the rise in the social media age. And, while both boys and girls are struggling, it's a trend that seems to be hitting girls harder Twenge says this could be because platforms like Instagram exacerbate girls' tendency to compare themselves and vie for social status — now in the form of followers and likes.And, although the pandemic uprooted many lives, Twenge said it inflamed existing issues within Gen Z (approximately, those born between 1997 and 2012)."The idea that the adolescent mental health crisis is due [only] to the pandemic is false, but you certainly can't rule out some acceleration on the trend," she said.Meanwhile, Gen Z is coming of age in an era of political polarization , cancel culture and global social unrest — sapping them of hope for the future and faith in their country. Four in 10 say America's founding fathers are better described as villains than as heroes Although their generation might not have it worse than, say, "Boomers getting drafted into Vietnam," Twenge pointed out, they feel like they do."Depression isn't just about emotions. It's about cognition, it's about thinking, it's about how you see the world," she said. "A generation that is more depressed is more likely to be pessimistic, and they're going to view ambiguous things as negative."That mindset can have dire consequences.And while Twenge says parents should stave off smartphones and social media for as long as possible, she believes more radical solutions are needed — like raising the minimum social media age to 16."We're behind the curve in doing anything about this," she said. "This is not just a problem of individual families or individual teens. This is a group level problem."