© BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

An IRS agent used an alias and false pretenses to make a tax inquiry during a visit to an Ohio resident's home in April, according to the House Judiciary Committee.Committee chairman Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) laid out the details of the incident, which he described as "bizarre," in a letter Friday to IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel, asking Werfel for an array of documents related to the matter.The agent provided details that only the IRS would have access to, leading the resident to let the agent into her home to further discuss, according to Jordan.The incident has now come under deep scrutiny, making it into the hands of the local Ohio police, the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration (TIGTA), the House Judiciary Committee, and now the IRS.Now, the chairman is seeking all documents and communications related to the incident from the IRS and asking that the agency provide them by June 30."This behavior from an IRS agent to an American taxpayer — providing an alias, using deception to secure entry into the taxpayer's home, and then filing an Inspector General complaint against a police officer examining that matter — is highly concerning," the chairman wrote.The IRS's typical means of communication is by mail, but "there are circumstances," such as overdue tax bills or unfiled tax returns, where the IRS will call or visit a person's home, according to the agency's website.Jordan noted of that incident that the Judiciary Committee is "continuing to investigate the IRS's reasons for visiting Mr. Taibbi's home and whether the visit was conducted in an attempt to intimidate a witness before Congress."