A 23-year-old man was murdered in the Czech city of Brno on Saturday. Although the police have not officially confirmed it, according to several sources, the attacker was a man of Ukrainian nationality, and the victim was a Romani youth. The mayor of Brno city district Bystrc also confirmed the suspect was Ukrainian.
"We want the guilty party who committed this atrocity to be properly punished and the troublesome - and I stress again, troublesome - Ukrainians to be expelled," said Žaneta Plachetková, one of the planned demonstration organisers.
Comment: One could infer this isn't an isolated incident. Footage taken in other countries has emerged online showing what appear to be Ukrainian refugees engaging in racist and anti-Russian behaviour.
However, as Czech news site Seznam Zprávy reported, radical political forces want to exploit the tragedy. Among the people planning protests at the memorial site are people linked to the movement which the Interior Ministry classifies as extremist.
"I would like to call on everyone not to be manipulated by those who, under the influence of completely understandable emotions, will want to use the reprehensible act of one person to stir up intolerance against any group of people. The principle of collective guilt is as reprehensible as violence itself," Czech Interior Minister Vít Rakušen wrote on Twitter.
Government Commissioner for Roma Minority Affairs Lucie Fuková called on Roma to remain calm and not to generalise about the nationality of the perpetrator.
"At this moment, it is necessary to remain calm and not to generalise with regard to the nationality of the perpetrator. We ourselves have been fighting against generalisations for a long time," she tweeted.
"In just a few days, I will be meeting in Brno not only with police representatives but also with non-governmental organisations and local Roma. Violence must not breed more violence," she added.
Comment: The article is lacking in a number of relevant details, such as: was this Ukrainian a refugee or migrant? Were they followers of the Nazi ideology that has overwhelmed some regions and communities in Ukraine? Was this murder connected to criminal gangs? Were tensions between these groups and locals present prior to the incident, and, if so, why? Further, whilst it may not be related, it is notable that the Nazis - whom some extreme groups in Ukraine seek to emulate - targeted the Romani community.
See also: