Ukrainian drones have attempted to strike the Druzhba pipeline that delivers Russian oil to several European countries, Bryansk Region governor Alexander Bogomaz has said. He added that the attack was thwarted by Russian air defenses.On his Telegram channel on Saturday, Bogomaz wrote:" According to the official, a total of three UAVs were brought down.According to the report, Zelensky described the destruction of "Hungarian [Prime Minister] Viktor Orban's industry" as one of his goals.While Zelensky dismissed the allegations as "fantasies,"Around that same time, a loading station of the Druzhba oil pipeline in Bryansk Region was shelled by Ukrainian forces, with three fuel storage tanks, all of them empty, damaged as a result.In March, Transneft, the pipeline operator, reported that several drones had dropped explosives in the vicinity of an oil-pumping station. Multiple incidents of shelling had taken place before that as well.Bryansk Region, which is adjacent to Ukraine, has repeatedly been targeted by cross-border strikes.