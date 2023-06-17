© Christopher Hopefitch / Getty Images

Moscow will not set up a Chinese-style system to police what people do online, Aleksandr Khinshtein, a senior member of the lower house of the Russian parliament, said on Thursday."No one is proposing that we separate ourselves from the whole world and use [online] gateways as it is being done in China," Khinshtein, the chair of the State Duma's Information Policy and Communications Committee, said. "I'm confident that it will not happen for various reasons."Khinshtein said it would be "premature" to similarly ban YouTube until Russia makes "a product that can fully compete" with the US-based video-sharing platform. He also argued that Russians were not using VPN technology to view prohibited content "on a massive scale" and that they would not do so in the future.In 2019, Russia adopted legislation commonly known as the Sovereign Internet Law, which officials said was aimed at ensuring the functioning of the internet in case of a global shutdown or foreign sanctions against the country.