The Prudentialist is a writer and the founding member of the Old Glory Club. His YouTube channel can be found here.

"For dust you are, and to dust you shall return."— Genesis 3:19On June 10th, 2023, Theodore J. Kaczynski passed away at the age of 81. Prior to his arrest in 1996, he'd already achieved notoriety as a philosopher terrorist folk hero, and his infamy persists in his status as a meme icon today.Kaczynski was allegedly a lone wolf terrorist,, supposedlywhose life and work anticipated some of the most burning issues of our time. It is no doubt ironic that a man who foresaw the end of mankind and the world as we know it because of technology is now being mourned online by millions across a digitally-connected world, but it also testifies to the acuteness of his vision.Ted K.'s iconic status on the contemporary Right can be partly attributed to, Industrial Society and Its Future, and also. Kaczynski argued that Leftist critiques of technology are purely tactical and therefore insufficient to address the problem. "Some leftists may seem to oppose technology, but they will oppose it only so long as they are outsiders and the technological system is controlled by non-leftists.In doing this they will be repeating a pattern that leftism has shown again and again in the past." Here again, Kaczynski has been proven prophetic.Kaczynski's terrorism should be seen in the context of a broader climate of violence being instigated by contemporary corporations and governments.Nonetheless, despite his dreams of an Anti-Tech Revolution Ted K died in prison with his vision further away from fulfillment than ever. As John Michael Greer and others have remarked you can't force a technological regression. It flies in the face of all political reality. Some people will continue to push for technological innovation even if others abandon it.Ted K's fear was that industrial society would become a self-propagating system of self-correction from which escape was impossible. Writing with a calm, lucid tone he explains: "It seems amazing that those who advocate energy conservation haven't noticed what happens: As soon as some energy is freed up by conservation, the technological world-system gobbles it up and demands more. No matter how much energy is provided, the system always expands rapidly until it is using all available energy, and then it demands still more. The same is true of other resources.."Back in 2015, Keith Ablow from Fox News posed the uncomfortable question , "Was The Unabomber Correct?" Mr. Ablow highlights the disturbing condition of our post-2007 smartphone age: "And having seen Barack Obama elected, in part, by mastering the use of the Internet as a campaign tool, then watching his administration preside over eavesdropping on the American public, monitoring their emails and tapping their phones, denying them their due process and privacy, and making a play to disarm them,(by the very forces he predicted — technology and leftist political leaders)."Obama's pioneering use of social media in the 2008 and 2012 elections developed to a point where in 2016 Donald Trump was able to tweet himself to the White House.Today, Tucker Carlson, the most popular man in broadcast television has expanded his audience by an order of magnitude by leaving TV for cyberspace Kaczynski offers an interesting lens for us to examine this political realignment of the contemporary Right. In one corner is a technologically optimistic faction comprising projects including Curtis Yarvin's Neo-Reaction and Charles Haywood's Foundationalism . These projects want to use the tools of capital and their own skills to develop a saner form of modern civic life. Against the gloomy predictions in Kaczynski's "Why Technological Society Will Destroy Itself"Kaczynski's critiques these projects too. In the Manifesto, he writes: "Apparently it never occurs to them that you can't make rapid, drastic changes in the technology and the economy of a society without causing rapid changes in all other aspects of the society as well, and that."Against this tendency are a growing number of people using flip phones, little to no internet or proselytizing Wendell Berry's Why I Will Not Buy a Computer? More explicitly inspired by Kaczynski's warnings this faction features a mix of strange bedfellows ranging from blood and soil types, religious agricultural associations, new agers, Christians, neo-pagans, neo-luddites, integralists, and disaffected former leftists linked to some extent by a concern with individual health. Notably, prior to his unceremonious sacking at Fox News, Carlson covered a myriad of subjects strongly related to health including falling testosterone levels , unhealthy and ecologically damaging farming practices, and calls to expand access to raw milk and regenerative agriculture.Both of these factions are products of our time. In The Gutenberg Galaxy, Marshall McLuhan warns of the coming "electronic interdependence" as the electronic medium supersedes literary cultures.As tens of thousands of people across the world "Pressed F to Pay Respects," Ted K will continue to live on in strange ways. Through digital necromancy within AGI and LLM or being plastered anytime one makes an ironic remark about screen time. As the man himself returns to dust, we should remind ourselves that much of his criticism and observations of social psychology were correct, and that we must do what is necessary to protect ourselves from this fragmentation. One only needs to look at our current overmedicated, obese, and schizophrenic body politic to find oneself agreeing, "The Industrial Revolution and its consequences have been a disaster for the human race."