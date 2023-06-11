Special Counsel Jack Smith officially indicted former President Donald Trump on Thursday for his retention of presidential documents following his departure from the White House.
The Attorney General Merrick Garland appointee was hard-pressed to cook up charges but somehow still confirmed Americans' widely held suspicions that this is just a continuation of the deep state's ploy to get Trump, which started with the Russia collusion hoax in 2016.
The Trump campaign, in a statement on Thursday night, said:
"Today's act of open legal 'warfare' by the highly politicized and partisan Department of Injustice, has taken things to a new level, and set a dangerous precedent. By politically weaponizing the DOJ, the Biden administration and their henchmen in the Swamp are now conducting an all-out prosecution of the leader of the current administration's political opposition. This is un-American and wrong."As Federalist Senior Legal Correspondent Margot Cleveland repeatedly noted prior to the charges, the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) appeared to share no "legitimate concerns" about the documents Trump kept in his Mar-a-Lago home. If they did, NARA failed to afford Trump the same help it gave the Obama administration in securing documents that needed to be preserved.
Yet, the Department of Justice still used the Espionage Act, which does not explicitly prohibit the retention of classified documents, to sic the FBI on Trump's home in a dramatic raid last August.
President Joe Biden's DOJ says this is about preserving the rule of law.
Yet, if Democrats truly valued the rule of law, illegal border crossers, Russia hoaxers, Jeffrey Epstein's clients, pro-abortion vandals, rioters, and the people who run corrupt government agencies like the Department of Justice, the FBI, the NSA, and the Manhattan DA's office would be the ones standing in court, not Trump.
If muddled questions of personal or campaign payments were truly criminal matters, campaign finance offenders like failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and former President Barack Obama would have faced some punishment. Instead, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, encouraged by corporate media and Democrats who fear a second Trump term, revived a case that several DOJ officials previously declined to pursue.
If rallying rioters on Twitter was really an indictable offense, Vice President Kamala Harris should have faced punishment for raising bail money for vandals and rioters during the 2020 summer of rage. Instead, Smith is expected to come up with a crime to punish Trump for his constitutionally protected speech on January 6, 2021.
If taking documents home from the White House is a crime, then the DOJ would have launched a criminal probe into Biden and his classified documents the moment they were discovered. Instead, the DOJ concocted a reason to launch an unprecedented raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago home, followed by an unprecedented legal case.
To put it simply, the cases against Trump are rigged to look successful for the left. In reality, they are actually quite weak. But that doesn't mean they won't bite. That's because the real reason for the indictment frenzy isn't about holding politicians accountable. It's not even just about Trump. It's about his voters and what they believe.
Under the auspices of taking out their number one enemy, the deep state has set its sights on dissenters like you and it's not backing down.
You're The Target
Every time Democrats' and their cronies hand down an impeachment or indictment of Trump, they are really indicting you. It sounds provocative, but it's true.
Preventing Trump from taking the White House was always the left's top priority. As evidenced by the Democrats' prosecutions over the last year, this goal has not changed. Unfortunately, the left's persecution won't stop with Trump.
How do we know? Because Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who just announced his Republican presidential campaign last month, faces coordinated smears from corporate media, attacks from the White House podium, and potentially even "criminal charges" from partisan officials.
DeSantis' presidential run may have only been possible because of the populist brand Trump harnessed in 2016 but he's made it clear that he's not Trump. So why would "get Trump" Democrats and their allies in the corporate media complex feel so threatened by him that they have already begun to act?
Even if Democrats successfully oust Trump from the 2024 election, they know his platform will live on through "MAGA Republican" voters, many of whom will likely pivot to DeSantis. The left will, of course, find this unacceptable because they hate not just Trump and DeSantis, but everything they and their voters stand for.
The left's short-term goal may be hampering the right's chances in the next presidential election but the long-term goal was always to outlaw the ideological platform that made this new GOP competitive in the first place.
The Biden administration's recent weaponization of the bureaucracy against conservative Christians is simply evidence of that.
Over just the last couple of years, the Biden administration:
Launched attacks on concerned parents, raided a pastor's home, refused to protect Republican-nominated Supreme Court justices from coordinated influence campaigns designed to undermine the Dobbs v. Jackson ruling, and attempted to punish Republican states for protecting children including the unborn.The DOJ and the FBI are, in all senses of the word, a threat to the republic. Even before the FBI raided Mar-a-Lago a majority of Americans knew the U.S. has a two-tiered system of justice. Now, after a year of more smears and one felony indictment, more than half of the nation says they want the left's enforcement arm to face punishment for weaponizing its power against the American people to achieve political goals.
Under this regime, you're not allowed to believe babies in the womb deserve a chance at life. You're not allowed to believe that the rainbow is about God's promise, marriage is between a man and a woman, and June is reserved for the Sacred Heart of Jesus. You're not allowed to believe that parents get the final say in what their child hears, sees, reads, and studies. You're not allowed to believe that there are only two sexes and they aren't interchangeable.
As of now, Trump is at the helm of the movement that rejects the left's institutional takeover at its very core. He's made a fine obstacle for the left for the last seven years, but it's important to recognize that he's only an obstacle.
When Trump descended on a golden escalator in June 2015, Democrats and the corporate media weren't interested in exploring why so many people liked and supported him. The contempt they felt for half of the nation after Trump's 2016 victory lives on today. Only this time, they will do everything it takes to hamper conservative voters' effectiveness.
About the Author:
Jordan Boyd is a staff writer at The Federalist and co-producer of The Federalist Radio Hour. Her work has also been featured in The Daily Wire, Fox News, and RealClearPolitics. Follow her on Twitter @jordanboydtx.
Comment: If this assessment rings true, the outcome negatively impacts the present and future of every US citizen.