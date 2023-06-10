A former Marine claims he and five comrades saw a flying saucer being loaded with weapons while serving in Indonesia in 2009 - and was threatened at gunpoint by unmarked US forces at the scene.The wild story comes after an Air Force whistleblower from the government's UFO office joined growing numbers of intelligence officials claiming the US has recovered and is even reverse-engineering crashed or landed 'non-human' spacecraft.Michael Herrera was a 20-year-old riflemanthat devastated the region.In an exclusive interview with DailyMail.com, he claims that while guarding an airdrop of aid supplies outside the city of Padang in October that year, his six-man unit stumbled across a hovering octagonal craftAfter 14 years of silence,, the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), as well as a Senate committee.He provided his unblemished four-year service record, and texts about the incident with an alleged fellow witness -Peripheral aspects of his account were verified by DailyMail.com using military sources.The Denver native joined the Marines fresh out of high school. He had been serving for less than two years when he was deployed to the Philippines as a member of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit to help distribute aid in the wake of a typhoon.When a 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck Sumatra on September 30, 2009, his 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines, Echo Co. 2nd Platoon was rerouted to help guard helicopter aid drops around Padang City, beset by violence from local insurgents.Around October 8 he and five marines were dropped off at a clearing in the north eastern part of the city by a CH-53 chopper, and hiked 900ft up a ridge to take their positions for the incoming supply drop, Herrera said.It was then he spotted a strange object in the jungle on the other side of the hill.'I could see something moving and rotating.,' he said. 'It stuck out like a sore thumb.'Oddly, he said, they had not been given radios, so instead of calling it in they edged down the hill in formation to investigate, while Herrera snapped photos and video on his Panasonic camera.Herrera told DailyMail.com.'The craft was. Itto it, like the sound of a transformer or a guitar amp. It was an'It had 'scales' that were on the outside of the craft that covered the whole craft.It had some panels on the vertical edges that were like Vantablack.'According to AARO's statistics of UFO reports between 1996 and 2023, only 1% are polygons (like an octagon), 2% disk-shaped, while 52% are orbs or spherical.However, an object shot down in February over Lake Huron, Michigan by F-16 fighter jets - after their first missile missed - was described as 'octagonal' by congress members briefed on the incident.Herrera claimed that when he and his five comrades got within 150 feet of the craft, they were'They had their weapons drawn on us,' he said. 'We could audibly hear their weapon safety levers flipping off safe.'he said.'When the last two trucks finished unloading and drove off, the lower part of the platform rose off the ground to about 10 feet and,' he said.'On the corners of the craft, it had lights that were changing between blue, red, yellow and green.'It rose off the ground and a little past the trees, then shot off to our left towards the ocean'We can't believe this is f***ing happening.Herrera said the eight unmarked soldiers gave them back their unloaded guns and marched them back over the hill, 'still telling us how they could kill us.''Once we got over the hill they told us to get the f*** away from here and don't look back.'The six marines ran back to the aid drop site and were scolded by their gunnery sergeant for returning early, Herrera said, adding that they all kept quiet about the disturbing encounter.'I was f***ing scared,' the veteran said. 'I was thinking: I could have been killed, how the hell am I going to explain this?'Back on the USS Denver, Herrera's unit were. He said it was odd to have such a high-ranking officer there, and again none of them mentioned the saucer and unmarked troops.A few days later they were docked in Subic Bay in the Philippines, the marine said. After an evening of drinking with his colleagues,In early December 2009 he was back at Camp Hansen in Okinawa, Japan. He was told to report to the office, where he found an Air Force lieutenant colonel in full uniform but no name tag.'He starts telling me,'He told me to keep my mouth shut and slid a paper to me which was an NDA. The only thing I can recall is that it said 'TS/SCI', Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information. And it had Indonesia on it.'The rifleman said he signed and was told to 'get the f*** out of there'.He left the Navy in October 2011, his certificate of release showing four years of active duty and medals for 'national defense service', 'global war on terrorism service', 'humanitarian service', 'sea service deployment' and a 'sharpshooter rifle badge'.Herrera made several million dollars as an entrepreneur and now runs a private security company called Valkyrie Eye.Herrera said in 2017 he met UFO activist Dr. Steven Greer at a conference, and Greer helped persuade him to talk and connected him with congressional and AARO staffers earlier this year.Herrera is also planning to tell his story at a press conference at the National Press Club in Washington DC on Monday organized by Greer, alongside four other UFO witnesses.The ex-marine claims his five former comrades are too scared to come forward.'It's not worth my life or jeopardizing my family. I know we go way back, but this is asking to[o] much. You need to get out of whatever you are in and don't get me involved with this mess. My career isn't worth helping you. Don't ask me to do this s**t ever again.'DailyMail.com verified the sender was a marine serving in the same unit in 2009.