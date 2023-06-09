Society's Child
School districts move teachers who commit sexual assaults to other schools: Report
Washington Examiner
Sun, 04 Jun 2023 02:12 UTC
The report from the Defense of Freedom Institute, a conservative think tank, details several incidents of teachers in public school districts across the country who were accused of sexually abusing students and were subsequently transferred to another school where the abuse continued, a practice the report calls "passing the trash."
According to the report, school employees who sexually abuse children are typically moved three different times before they are fired or arrested. The report cited a 2018 study that says this allows the employee to abuse "as many as 73 victims" throughout employment. The report used the latest Department of Education data that say there were 13,799 incidents of sexual assault in public schools during the 2017-2018 school year.
The report faults several causes for the pass the trash practice, including weak background checks and a lack of communication between school districts. The report also faults collective bargaining agreements made with teachers unions that allow employees to have their personnel files "scrubbed," thus ensuring future employers are unaware of an abuser's history.
The report notes that moving teachers who have been accused of sexual assault to another school or school district in fact violates the Elementary and Secondary Education Act, which requires states to enact laws to prohibit abusers from moving between schools and school districts.
"This report uncovers failures at every level to protect students from sexual abuse in public K-12 schools," Defense of Freedom Institute President and co-founder Bob Eitel said in a statement. "What's most shocking is the lengths to which teacher union leaders will go to protect their members suspected of abusing students and the number of states that have ignored their ESEA 'pass the trash' obligations. It's long past time for real action on this issue."
The report offers several policy solutions to the issue at the state and federal levels.
States, the report says, should look to banning "secret agreements" that lead to personnel records being scrubbed and make it illegal for school district employees to knowingly assist employees who have committed abuse in finding a job in another school district.
The report also urges Congress to pass legislation that would require schools to inform parents, students, and teachers of any "violent criminal activity, including sexual abuse, that occur on school grounds, on school transportation, and in school-sponsored activities."
The Department of Education did not respond to a request for comment, nor did the American Federation of Teachers and the National Education Association, the nation's two largest teachers unions.
Comment: Demolish the Department of Education, fire everyone remotely connected, charge those most responsible, and start from scratch.