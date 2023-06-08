In recent decades, there has been an unexplained and alarming growth in the prevalence of chronic illnesses and health problems, especially in children. We've seen a stunning rise in autism, auto-immune disorders, obesity, infertility, serious allergies, and respiratory challenges. It is time to ask: What is going on?Specifically, Trump mentions that the U.S. public health establishment is too close to Big Pharma, and claims: "if Big Pharma defrauds American patients and taxpayers or puts profits above people, they must be investigated and held accountable."
Is it the food that they eat? The environment that we live in? The over-prescription of certain medications? Is it the toxins and chemicals that are present in our homes?
Every year, we spend hundreds of billions of dollars to treat these chronic problems rather than looking at what is causing them in the first place.
— Donald J. Trump
"This is a conversation that is long overdue - and it's a conversation that American families deserve. American families must have this conversation, and they must have a leader - president - who can do something about this problem," he concludes.
