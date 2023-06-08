© Screenshot



In recent decades, there has been an unexplained and alarming growth in the prevalence of chronic illnesses and health problems, especially in children. We've seen a stunning rise in autism, auto-immune disorders, obesity, infertility, serious allergies, and respiratory challenges. It is time to ask: What is going on?



Is it the food that they eat? The environment that we live in? The over-prescription of certain medications? Is it the toxins and chemicals that are present in our homes?



Every year, we spend hundreds of billions of dollars to treat these chronic problems rather than looking at what is causing them in the first place.



— Donald J. Trump

Former President Donald Trump has announced his plan to "address the sharp rise in chronic illnesses and health problems" across the United States, including the establishment of a Presidential Commission of independent minds to investigate what is causing America's "decades-long increase in chronic illnesses."Specifically,"This is a conversation that is long overdue - and it's a conversation that American families deserve. American families must have this conversation, and they must have a leader - president - who can do something about this problem," he concludes.