saying no to America is a very popular stance because the majority believes it is a hypocritical imperial power that pays only lip service to human rights and democracy

In an attempt to salvage his country's waning influence in the Middle East, US Secretary of State Antony. But advancing "strategic cooperation" with his Saudi and Gulf counterparts may well prove an uphill battle.In July last year, President Joe Biden attended the Gulf Cooperation Council summit in the kingdom and vowed that the United States "will not walk away and leave a vacuum to be filled by China, Russia, or Iran". But that is precisely what has been happening.Despite US objections, the past year has seen itsAlthough the Biden administration has publicly downplayed the importance of the recent Chinese-brokered Saudi-Iranian agreement to re-establish diplomatic relations , it seems frantic about the growing Chinese influence in the oil-rich Gulf region and the greater Middle East.Over the past two decades, the US has ramped up oil and gas production, becoming virtually energy independent. It may no longer need Gulf oil as much, butin the event of a conflict, and secure them for its allies.As Blinken warned last month, "China represents the most consequential geopolitical challenge we face today: a country with the intent and, increasingly, the capability to challenge our vision for a free, open, secure, and prosperous international order."But Beijing's autocracy may actually be an easier and better fit for the region's autocrats than Washington's democracy.Russia's sway in the Middle East and beyond has also made the US nervous.Fed up with their ambiguity, even complicity with Russia, the Biden administration has been ramping up pressure on certain Middle Eastern states, making clear that its patience is running out.But to no avail.Saudi Arabia has thus far refused the US request to substantially increase oil production to lower its market price and offset the effect of Western sanctions on Russia. It has maintained good relations with Moscow and dragged its feet on supporting Ukraine. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's "middle finger to Washington" has reportedly made him extremely popular in the region.Last year, in response to Biden's threats to punish Riyadh for its presumed insolence,But this new attitude towards relations with the US is not only evident in Riyadh; it is a regional phenomenon.This, at times, has been at the expense of its relations with the US.The region as a whole has been diversifying its global engagement. This is quite apparent in its commercial relations.from $63.4bn to $98.4bn.Of course, America has been the dominant strategic power in the Middle East the past three decades and remains so today. But will it be in the next three decades?In a region where autocratic regimes and the general public do not agree on much if anything at all,On his visit to Riyadh, SecretaryBut the Palestinian cause, which is quite close to the heart of ordinary Arabs, is not the only issue that has convinced the Arab public that America is a duplicitous power that should be kept at a distance.Thanks to satellite television and social media platforms,No wonder that in a 2022 poll conducted by the Doha-based Arab Center for Research and Policy Studiesin these terms, both of which have had their own share of dirty work in the region - from Syria to Iraq and Yemen.In his aptly titled book, Grand Delusion: The Rise and Fall of American Ambition in the Middle East, former US official Steven Simon estimates theIt is no coincidence then, that more Middle Easterners (and Americans) agree that the region's decoupling from America and at least some American disengagement from the region is as desirable as it is inevitable.Such a turn of events would also be terribly consequential with messy long-term implications for both sides and it would be determined by whether and how America chooses to change its foreign policy.But that's another discussion for another day.