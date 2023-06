Orcas

started behaving unusually and attacking boats in 2020.

A group of orcas recently nearly sank another sailboat in the Strait of Gibraltar and followed the vessel all the way to port — marking the first-known case of the killer whales stalking a boat after destroying its rudder.It is unclear whether this marks a shift in the orcas' learned pattern of aggressive behaviors towards sailboats "They didn't leave after the rudder was removed," April Boyes, an experienced sailor who was aboard the Mustique, told Live Science in a message on social media.The crew first spotted the orcas around 9:30 p.m. local time as they were sailing through the Strait of Gibraltar. "It didn't take long for them to start hitting our rudder and the force of this would spin the helm violently and you could feel the vibration through the deck," Boyes wrote in a blog post Boyes wrote.The crew alertedBoyes wrote.Experts with the GTOA, who have been keeping track of the unusual encounters between orcas and boats off the Iberian coast, declined to comment on whether the new behavior of pursuing the battered boat signified a shift in the orcas' strategy.so we cannot answer blindly and without information about these cases," Alfredo López Fernandez , a biologist at the University of Aveiro in Portugal and representative of the GTOA, told Live Science in an email.Spanish officials and researchers from the group Conservation, Information and Research on Cetaceans (CIRCE) plan to use satellite trackers to monitor six orcas that have been involved in attacks. One orca has already been tagged, government representatives said in a statement "Thanks to the GPS of the killer whales and prediction models, we have some variables that allow us to predict where these animals are going to be," Renaud de Stephanis , the president of CIRCE, told the Spanish broadcaster RTVE . "100% of the attacks that have occurred since March until now could have been prevented simply by people being informed."But some experts think the measure could backfire. "Many of us have reservations becauseLópez Fernandez told RTVE.De Stephanis also recently suggested that sailors could deter orcas by gluing anti-pigeon spikes onto the rudder. "We believe that one solution to reduce the impact, which is cost-effective and highly effective, would be to install anti-pigeon spikes cut to 3 cm [1.2 inches] on the back of the rudder," he wrote in a Facebook post on June 2. "The system should be easy to install (using Velcro or underwater glue) and easy to remove."For now,, as far as possible," López Fernandez told Live Science.