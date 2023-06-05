"In this singular quest to win the [Eurasian] Heartland the West has bankrupted itself — economically, morally, and most importantly, spiritually. This has led to a political crisis gnawing at the center of western society." — Tom Luongo, the Gold, Goats, and Guns blog

What's next? You must be wondering because the psychopathic regime running our national affairs seems to be fresh out of trips to lay on us. One thing for sure, as the sweet zephyrs of springtime merge into the punishing infernos of summer, is that the collapse of the USA continues apace. You can debate whether it is a good thing or a bad thing, but above all it is the thing.Have you forgotten our Ukraine project (Let's you and him fight)? The idea was to bleed Russia dry because, you know... Russia! (They meddle in our elections... they collude with Trump... they tamper with our hopes and dreams....) It was years in the making, impeccably gamed-out in the State Department's sub-basement. Secret Agent Man Hunter Biden, the then vice-president's son, was even installed in the dark heart of Ukraine's power center to... to do what, exactly? Never mind, because what secret agent men do is... secret!The Ukraine bear trap was supposed to put Russia out-of-business for the foreseeable future. Didn't work out. The crowning act of boobery was our demolition of the Nord Stream natgas pipelines, which had the predictable effect of putting our NATO allies out-of-business, while Russia turned around and found other customers for its gas. The sound of teeth gnashing down in Foggy Bottom might have kept "Joe Biden" up at night — except he was a hundred miles away on the beach in Delaware, medicated unto dreamland where it's always 1964 and you're tooling among the saguaros in your beloved Corvette, getting your kicks on Route 66.. The main result of the Ukraine project is that it destroyed the tiny shred of what was left of America's reputation for acting the global hegemon. In fact,What's next? Western Europe, facing its own collapse, will turn on America and refuse to continue pretending it can help out in Ukraine. NATO falls apart. (What to do with those vacant office buildings and idle employees?) Europe will have enough problems with its cratering industries and banking system. It may even be obvious to a few heads-of-state that the best outcome is to simply allow Russia to pacify and demilitarize the age-old borderland. After all, for the rolling decades since World War Two, Ukraine was not a problem for anyone until America made it one.There will be no face-saving for the "Joe Biden" regime, either, which is reaching its own collapse phase. Last week's face-plant at the Air Force Academy was the harbinger of things-to-come. Today (Monday), FBI officials must walk over to the House oversight Committee an internal FD-1023 document revealed by a whistleblower to contain allegations of a Biden family $5-million bribery scheme with foreign actors. Of course, the substance of this criminal mischief is not news. What's news is that the allegations contained in the doc come from a "trusted" confidential human source, meaning that, according to the FBI's own rules, the allegation should have been dealt with expeditiously. Instead, the Bureau sat on it for three years. The FD-1023 doc is dated 2020, months before that year's presidential election. The source is also alleged to be from Ukraine.Will committee members be allowed to photo-copy the doc, or transcribe what's in it? Wouldn't it be amusing if Committee Chairman James Comer personally walks it over to the Xerox machine? What would the FBI officials do? Body check him? What if it turns out that the doc is full of redactions — blacked out. Like a big, fat practical joke from FBI Director Christopher Wray. (They've done it before.) Remember, Mr. Wray is already under threat of a contempt citation for stalling on this matter. But he's obviously caught between that old rock and a hard place, since the doc appears toand of the worst sort, a potential case of presidential treason. Mr. Wray may even be colored as an accomplice in it.Or maybe it will all amount to nothing because all bad deeds go unpunished in the degenerate era that precedes collapse. Even so, it seems the regime is running out of insults to launch against the people who consent to be governed by it. The national transexual struggle-session draws to a close with SecDef Lloyd Austin canceling the upcoming drag shows on our military bases. What else have they got? Slavery reparations? Rep Cori Bush (D-MO) has introduced a bill to pay $14-Trillion to the descendants of slaves. I'm sure that'll work, both as a unifying action to bring together the quarrelsome diverse peoples of our land, and as a purely fiscal measure.The fate of the financial system will probably shove all of that aside, anyway. Everybody with more than half a brain is waiting for it to crack up, meaning a generalized vanishing of American wealth as expressed in cratering markets, failing banks, and a broken currency, in some vicious combo. Nothing else, it seems, can quite get the people's attention.