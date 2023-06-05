U.S. Navy and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force ships
© U.S. Navy / Reuters
U.S. Navy and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force ships.
The U.S. Navy has inexplicably taken down posts celebrating LGBTQ+ Pride month on social media, including rainbow banners that read, "Pride."

Pride posts made on the Navy's Instagram and Twitter accounts on Thursday, June 1, are no longer there as of Friday, June 2.

The posts showed outlines of Navy vessels and aircraft with streaming rainbow trails and the word "Pride" stylized in different colors. They were removed without explanation.

A meme account on Twitter called "End Wokeness" called attention to how the Navy also took down an LGBTQ+ Pride banner on its account. Some users left comments suggesting the posts were taken down in response to backlash over military support for Pride.

When reached for comment, a U.S. Navy spokesperson said, "The U.S. Navy posted graphics in support of the start of Pride month to honor the service, commitment, and sacrifice of the LGBTQ+ Service members and personnel who volunteer to defend our country."

"As we do with all Defense Equal Opportunity Management Institute (DEOMI) observance months, we will look for additional opportunities to celebrate the diversity and strength of our Sailors. Members of the LGBTQ+ community serve their country, fully contribute to the DOD mission, and deserve a welcoming environment which enables them to reach their full potential," the spokesperson added.

The Navy gave no explanation for why the pride posts were removed.

Emails previously reported by Fox News Digital show that last year Navy officials were hesitant to allow comments on social media posts promoting Pride month because of expected backlash.

Two Navy officials expressed disgust with negative public response to its social media posts for LGBTQ+ Pride month last year, according to emails obtained in a Freedom of Information Act request from the Functional Government Initiative.
u.s. navy pride month logo
© U.S, Navy
The logo was removed from U.S. Navy social media posts
The two officials schemed on how to best post its "rainbow wingtip graphic" for LGBTQ+ Pride Month, which they complained would be flooded with "feedback from trolls and ugliness."

Conservative lawmakers have recently ramped up pressure on the military to end diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, including taxpayer-funded promotion for Pride month.

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, sent a letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Thursday demanding that the Defense Department turn over documents and information on every Pride Month celebration sponsored or supported by the military this June.