Why it matters: The proposed regulations represent a novel approach by the Biden administration to prevent China from gaining a military advantage in certain targeted technologies. But new regulations are always complicated, and the administration wants to avoid unintended consequences and uncertainty for U.S. investors.
- Biden officials, especially at the Treasury Department, have worked to convince European and G7 allies of the need to coordinate their efforts, which has slowed down the release of the U.S. executive order.
- At the G7 summit in Japan, clear progress was made on the international front, a senior administration official told Axios.
- A White House spokesperson declined to comment on the precise timing of the executive order.
- There was also "a shared assessment that outbound investment tools are an important part of the toolkit that we all need," and that all G7 members must ultimately "act in common," the official said.
- "We're not looking to decouple from China, we're looking to de-risk and diversify our relationship with China," President Biden said.
- Beijing accused the G7 of holding an "anti-China" summit and summoned Japan's ambassador.
- In October, the Commerce Department announced new export controls on semiconductor technologies as a way to slow China's military development.
- Those conversations have fueled speculation all year that an announcement was imminent.
- But officials don't feel intense pressure to release the executive order by a set date, according to the sources familiar with the matter.
- They do feel pressure to get the policy — the first of its kind — right, and to make sure the rules are easily understood and enforceable. That has led to a more targeted approach, with the order focused on the semiconductor, artificial intelligence and quantum computing industries, the sources say.
State of play: China-U.S. relations have been on a downward trajectory since a Chinese spy balloon floated across U.S. airspace in February.
- Plans for high-level visits to China from by Secretary of State Tony Blinken and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen are still on hold. But Biden said at the G7 that he's expecting a "thaw" soon.
- This week, the two sides have an opportunity to improve relations, with Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo meeting with her Chinese counterpart in Washington Thursday night.
