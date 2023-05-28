After the Durham report found the Department and the FBI failed to uphold their mission of strict fidelity to the law" during the origins of the Trump-Russia probe, Pelosi's office was bombarded by media requests.
The reason for Pelosi's silence?
Well, like her and other Democrats like Adam Schiff, she claimed she had "cold hard evidence" Trump's campaign played some role in working with Russia.
So where has Nancy Pelosi been hiding the evidence of the Trump-Russia collusion?
That's right, there is none, and Durham has now proved it.
Pelosi, in response to news of Donald Trump Jr.'s 2016 meeting with a Russian lawyer in Trump Tower, in July 2017 said:
"This week we saw cold hard evidence of the Trump campaign, indeed the Trump family, eagerly intending to collude, possibly, with Russia, a hostile foreign power, to influence American elections."
Pelosi even called on then-Speaker of the House Paul Ryan to establish a commission to "get to the bottom of the Trump campaign's role in Russia's assault on our democracy." "Our election was hijacked," Pelosi tweeted in May of that same year. "There is no question."
Pelosi continued to push the collusion narrative throughout 2020, claiming
"All roads lead to Putin when it comes to President Donald Trump. I don't know what the Russians have on the president, politically, personally, or financially."Durham found the FBI used "uncorroborated intelligence" when it began its investigation into Trump, while agents repeatedly failed to maintain "strict fidelity to the law."
As Breitbart reported:
"Based on the review of Crossfire Hurricane and related intelligence activities, we conclude that the Department and the FBI failed to uphold their important mission of strict fidelity to the law in connection with certain events and activities described in this report.The FBI knew this from the beginning.
"Our investigation also revealed that senior FBI personnel displayed a serious lack of analytical rigor towards the information that they received, especially information received from politically affiliated persons and entities," Durham's report said, in apparent reference to the Hillary Clinton campaign-funded Fusion GPS "pee dossier" alleging collusion that the FBI relied on to investigate Trump."
There were also crucial findings in the report about Hillary Clinton via The Daily Caller:
"The report noted that the FBI received intelligence that Hillary Clinton's campaign approved "a proposal from one of her foreign policy advisors to vilify Donald Trump by stirring up a scandal claiming interference by Russian security services," specifically one that involved "tying him to Putin and the Russians' hacking of the Democratic National Committee" to distract the public from her email scandals. It notes that President Barack Obama, Vice President Joe Biden, Attorney General Loretta Lynch, and FBI Director James Comey were personally briefed on Clinton's scheme, known as the "Clinton Plan" in the report, by CIA Director John Brennan, who recorded mentioning the plan in his handwritten notes."House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said this following the Durham report:
The "Clinton Plan" was obtained by the FBI while it was relying on the "Steele Dossier," a discredited report of lurid allegations of Trump's personal sexual activity, which the FBI knew was being funded and promoted by the Clinton campaign, according to the report. Durham quotes information from a meeting between the Dossier's author, former British intelligence agent Christopher Steele, and FBI agents, as well as texts between FBI officials, to demonstrate that the agents knew the evidence was connected to Clinton."
"They took the entire country through this, impeachment, everything else when we knew the FBI never should have done this from the very beginning."
