Saudi Arabia is snapping up millions of barrels of Russian diesel that Europe no longer allows, while simultaneously sending its own supplies back to buyers in the EU.The kingdom imported 174,000 barrels a day of the diesel and gasoil from Russia in April and even more so far this month, data compiled by Bloomberg from analytics firm Kpler show. Simultaneously,The Middle East country is not sending the same Russian fuel back to Europe as it's importing, which would be in breach of European Union sanctions.Work at refineries was responsible for imports rising, a person familiar with the matter said. The extra exported fuels, which came from different parts of the country, were made to different specifications and often subject to long-term supply commitments, the person said.The flows were broadly consistent with data from Vortexa Ltd., another well-known shipping analytics firm. Bloomberg checked vessel tracks and other information on cargo loadings., according to Kpler.RoughlyThe bulk of those shipments originated from Saudi Arabia's Jubail and Yanbu ports. Some also went to Africa.In contrast, the Russian-origin barrels arrived at the kingdom's Ras Tanura and Jizan ports.during the remainder of this year, said Iman Nasseri, the managing director for the Middle East at consulting firm FGE.