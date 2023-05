© Unknown



Biden's DOJ has decided not to charge Rachael Rollins after evidence found her guilty of election interference, raising concerns about a double standard in the criminal justice system.Rachel Rollins, US Attorney for the District of Massachusetts, resigned from her office on Friday after the Department of Justice's Office of the Inspector General (OIG) found evidence that she lied to investigators to reportedly influence an election. The OIG referred criminal charges to the DOJ, but the Justice Department decided not to prosecute the district attorney, according to The Messenger.The report states that "on December 16, 2022, pursuant to the Inspector General Act, 5 U.S.C. § 404(d),The OIG's investigation revealed thatDespite the findings, the OIG's report stated thatAccording to the report,The OIG saidAfter Arroyo lost to Hayden in the primary, Rollins leaked more material to the outlets, according to the report.which include Section 2635.702 (the use "of public office for private gain") and Section 2635.703 (the use "of nonpublic information").However,when she denied providing the sensitive information to the Herald. The investigation also accused Rollins of disregarding ethical warnings on political activities and soliciting expensive sports tickets, The Messenger reports.In 2021, Rollins, a Soros-back federal prosecutor, was confirmed as US DA of Massachusettes when Vice President Harris cast a tie-breaking vote after all Republicans voted against her nomination, according to the outlet.However, Trump's team of lawyers could use the DOJ's dropped charges against Rollins to their advantage if he gets indicted.