The stability of oil supplies from Kazakhstan to the global market relies on transit through Russia, the country's ambassador to the US, Yerzhan Ashikbayev, has stated. He added that any disruption to flows caused by sanctions could trigger a dire scenario."We proceed from the mutual interest of all parties, the interest in the stability of the global market, in the stability of supplies.," the envoy told RIA Novosti on Thursday on the sidelines of the Trans-Caspian Forum in Washington.Kazakhstan supplies oil to the global market via one of the world's largest pipelines, the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC). According to Ashikbayev, the CPC remains an important project for Kazakhstan, accounting for 80% of the country's crude oil exports.A multinational project, the CPC involves Russia, Kazakhstan and a consortium of leading oil companies.Kazakhstan has strengthened its oil and gas ties with Russia despite the threat of secondary sanctions from the US and EU.