File photo of a black bear. A man was attacked by a bear near his property on May 24 in La Grande, Oregon, wildlife officials said.

File photo of a black bear. A man was attacked by a bear near his property on May 24 in La Grande, Oregon, wildlife officials said.
A man was attacked by a black bear near his Oregon property a day after shooting the animal, wildlife officials said.

The bear first appeared near the man's home on May 23 in the Mount Emily Recreation Area in La Grande, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said in a news release.

It was harassing his chickens, so he shot it, wildlife officials said.

The next day he went to look for the animal and found it close to his property. He shot it again and was attacked at about 7:37 a.m., officials said.

The man was taken to a hospital with injuries on his arms and head. Officials said he will recover.

Wildlife officers then searched the area for the wounded bear. They found it at 10:44 a.m. near where the man was attacked, and they euthanized it, officials said.

Bear attacks are rare, but they can happen when a bear is wounded, if they are being fed or are surprised by people and their dogs, officials said.

Oregon has 25,000 to 30,000 black bears.

La Grande is in northeastern Oregon, about 260 miles east of Portland.