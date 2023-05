Dr. Debra Soh is a sex neuroscientist, the host of The Dr. Debra Soh Podcast, and the author of The End of Gender: Debunking the Myths About Sex and Identity in Our Society.

Common sense and science are gradually prevailing.Last week, the Norwegian Healthcare Investigation Board announced it would be revising its current guidelines regarding so-called " gender -affirming care" for minors because, with Tennessee being the latest to pass such legislation.It's good that more professional organizations are recognizing the experimental nature of this approach in children.These studies have been dismissed because they don't fit the preferred activist narrative.That narrative, however, will continue to fall apart.Although the term "placebo effect" has commonly referred to a patient's response to an intervention that is ineffective, it can also describe the beneficial psychological and physical effects associated with undergoing treatment, as opposed to the treatment itself.For example, taking part in a study often delivers special attention to a patient and the expectation that their condition (say, gender dysphoria) will improve. While this may be a positive thing in a therapeutic setting, it's not something researchers should want to have confounding study results because the purpose of research is to objectively determine whether or not a treatment works. This is especially important when evaluating interventions that can have implications for a young person's fertility, future sexual functioning, and long-term health.Although it may seem like a small step forward, I will take the win — both in terms of Norway's decision to change course and the fact that an academic paper, further poking holes in gender ideology, was successfully published.