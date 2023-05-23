biden
© Getty Images / Leon Neal
According to a recent Harvard CAPS-Harris poll, a majority of Americans hold the belief that the investigation into Donald Trump's alleged collusion with Russia, commonly known as "Russiagate," was built upon falsehoods. The survey also indicates that many Americans perceive President Joe Biden's family to have engaged in influence-peddling crimes. These findings suggest that mainstream media outlets have failed to significantly sway public opinion on these matters.

Released on Friday, the poll reveals that 56 percent of United States voters consider the claim of Trump colluding with Russia to win the 2016 presidential election to be a "false story." Similarly, the same percentage of respondents view the Steele dossier, which served as the foundation for the FBI's investigation into Trump's campaign, as false.

In another noteworthy finding, nearly seven out of ten participants expressed little surprise at the conclusions presented in the Durham Report, which was released earlier in the month. The report highlighted the FBI's violation of its own standards in initiating the Trump-Russia investigation and its role in disseminating "disinformation" from Hillary Clinton's campaign, the Democratic candidate at the time. Furthermore, 70 percent of respondents expressed concerns about interference by the FBI and intelligence agencies in United States presidential elections. Additionally, a majority (71 percent) of participants believe that comprehensive reforms are necessary within the federal government to prevent such meddling from occurring in the future.