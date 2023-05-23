© Getty Images / Leon Neal

According to a recent Harvard CAPS-Harris poll, a majority of Americans hold the belief that the investigation into Donald Trump's alleged collusion with Russia, commonly known as "Russiagate," was built upon falsehoods.Released on Friday, the poll reveals that 56 percent of United States voters consider the claim of Trump colluding with Russia to win the 2016 presidential election to be a "false story." Similarly, the same percentage of respondents view the Steele dossier, which served as the foundation for the FBI's investigation into Trump's campaign, as false.The report highlighted the FBI's violation of its own standards in initiating the Trump-Russia investigation and its role in disseminating "disinformation" from Hillary Clinton's campaign, the Democratic candidate at the time.