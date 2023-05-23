New Zealand's ratio of sheep to people has dropped below five to one for the first time since national population records began in the late 1850s.The vast ovine herds that outnumber human New Zealanders are a long-running joke outside the country; one of a few nuggets of information about New Zealand - alongside its links to The Lord of the Rings and Jacinda Ardern - that is know by the rest of the world.The country once had enough sheep to provide a small flock for every person, with the ratio. But with international wool markets in long decline, and forestry emerging as a more lucrative use of the land, sheep numbers in New Zealand have been dropping.National data released this week showed the national flock was, said Jason Attewell​, Stats NZ general manager of economic and environment insights.He noted that New Zealand remained ahead of Australia in maintaining its sheep-to-person crown. "Australia currently has three times as many sheep as New Zealand, though their ratio is only around three sheep to every Aussie," Attewell said.The global wool price has dropped significantly over the last decade:In New Zealand, an increasing number of high country sheepA 2022 independent report commissioned by farmers' advocacy group Beef and Lamb NZ found that. It concluded that carbon-only farming was "a major driver of the increase in farm sales", and from 2020-21 accounted for 39% of farm sales to forestry.