Experts predict the wipeout of trendy vegan brands after a plunge in demand for animal-free food and drink products.The latest casualty in the flatlining vegan market is Swedish oat milk firm Oatly, which has been forced to withdraw its dairy-free ice cream in the UK, The Observer reported.Yorkshire sausage-making companyManaging director Andrew Keeble said: 'The public somehow wasn't quite ready for it yet.They didn't want all that veg in the sausage.'Supermarket sales of meat-free products fell by £37.3million in the year to September, analysts from NielsenIQ found.Other brands in the trendy sector now having to scale back include Innocent, the smoothie maker, which discontinued its dairy-free range earlier this year., according to NielsenIQ.Clive Black, an analyst atin the supermarkets.'There will be some winners, but the numbers will be relatively small because we've been through a bubble.'