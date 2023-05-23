The latest casualty in the flatlining vegan market is Swedish oat milk firm Oatly, which has been forced to withdraw its dairy-free ice cream in the UK, The Observer reported.
Yorkshire sausage-making company Heck has reduced its vegan-friendly range from ten products to just two.
Managing director Andrew Keeble said: 'The public somehow wasn't quite ready for it yet.
Comment: Vegan copium; because the establishment has been bombarding people with vegan propaganda for decades and despite this people, evidently, still feel the need to eat meat.
Perhaps it's an encouraging sign that the majority of people still have, and can listen to, their instincts: Meat is crucial for human health, scientists warn
They didn't want all that veg in the sausage.'
Supermarket sales of meat-free products fell by £37.3million in the year to September, analysts from NielsenIQ found.
Other brands in the trendy sector now having to scale back include Innocent, the smoothie maker, which discontinued its dairy-free range earlier this year.
Customers appear to have started cutting back on meat-replacement products as inflation rose, according to NielsenIQ.
Comment: Which might reflect how, for the majority of people, it was simply a fad or a luxury, whereas they consider meat products as essential.
Clive Black, an analyst at financial services firm Shore Capital, told The Observer: 'The real market is nowhere as big as some people hoped and some people ramped up. Reality is dawning.
'We looked with some incredulity at the number of companies that were drawn into this space and the amount of shelf space that was given to it in the supermarkets.
'There will be some winners, but the numbers will be relatively small because we've been through a bubble.'
